NDSU Extension, FSA to host Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 webinar

Producers who intend to apply for assistance through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 ill have an opportunity to learn about the program during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the Farm Service Agency are hosting on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. Central time.
On Sept. 21, the FSA started accepting applications for CFAP 2.0. CFAP 2.0 provides direct relief to agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“CFAP 2.0 has been updated to include new payment categories for specialty crops and other commodities and expanded the eligibility for some commodities,” says Brad Thykeson, state executive director of the North Dakota FSA office. “This webinar will provide guidance for producers on the application process.”
The North Dakota FSA will discuss the following topics:
Sales commodities, specialty crops and specialty livestock
Livestock, dairy, eggs and broilers
Acreage-based crops
Payment limitation and compliance
This a good opportunity for North Dakota crop and livestock producers to learn about the program, according to Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist.
“Almost all producers would be eligible for some type of payment,” he says.
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement.
Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement for later viewing.