The Mule Deer Foundation is organizing a habitat rehabilitation project in southwest North Dakota and the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation, in cooperation with industry companies, will provide funding and volunteer support. Marshall Johnson, the Mule Deer Foundation Regional Director is coordinating this project with local landowner Bill Lowman.
Each year, the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation hosts the Bakken Classic Fishing Derby, a charity tournament that raises money for projects dedicated to wildlife, conservation and access to the outdoors. This year, the Foundation raised more than $20,000, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Mule Deer Foundation for the purchase of a wire baler to roll barbed wire. The baler will be used during the industry workday to remove old sheep fencing to help improve habitat for wildlife in the region.
In addition to the purchase of new equipment, the North Dakota Petroleum Council and industry companies, including Enbridge, Enerplus, Equinor, MAP Mechanical, Midwest Erosion Control and Marathon Oil will send volunteers, lend equipment and provide donations to help the Mule Deer Foundation with the project.