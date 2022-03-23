One of the questions North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness has heard a lot lately now that prices are high and there’s a ban on Russian crude is how fast can domestic oil production in the Bakken be restored.
Sen. Kevin Cramer asked Ness that very question again this week, during a conference call that included Minneapolis Fed Director Neel Kashkari and NESET Consulting’s Kathy Neset, is past chair of the NDPC and has also served as a board member with the Minneapolis Fed.
Now is an ideal time to press this question, Cramer said, while there are shared interests across the political spectrum in being energy independent from Russia.
“This window is open now, when the world is watching and saying, hey, you know, United States, let’s pause, let’s regroup,” Cramer said. “What can we do to meet the demand in a responsible way?”
Ness pointed to a book by Daniel Yergin that talks about presumptive under-investment due to pressure by government regulators and investors, which is contributing to a period of tight supply and high volatility.
“Daniel goes on to say that it’ll just take one world event in Iran, Ukraine, or whoever to put us over the edge,” Ness said. “And I have been pretty bullish with the media in the last several weeks that there’s one thing that the American Biden administration could do is walk to the podium at any given minute and have an impact on energy markets by telling investors and the banks and all of the financial world out there that we need to invest in and support American energy. We’ve been hearing this from our oil and gas producers for more than two years that it’s extremely hard to get financing. We are funded to return equity to shareholders. We are not invested to grow. And I think that’s the big answer.”
Burdensome regulations have added to the effect of a near vacuum for Wall Street capital, further dampening American production, Ness added.
“There’s no magic valve to open up oil production,” he also said. “It’s a series of little things like getting actual drilling permits on those federal (lands), holding federal lease sales. Having access to capital, having workforce, (dealing with) supply shortages. You know, we’ve compressed all these things after COVID, so it’s gonna take a while, but I think all of these things are fixable.”
Full-throttle Bakken, Ness said, would be 55 drilling rigs and 25 completion crews. That’s 23 more drilling rigs than the state presently has — and represents 3,450 additional jobs to fill.
The state’s labor crunch is affecting all levels of the oil and gas industry right now and is another thing holding back the industry’s recovery.
“I just had a North Dakota oil producer text me and say we can bring on 6 to 9,000 barrels tomorrow, but we’ve got workover rigs sitting idle because we don’t have workers in North Dakota,” Ness said.
Getting the Bakken to full production is possible, but will take capitalization of about $20 million per day, he added.
“We’re probably capitalized east less than one-third of that today with 33 drilling rigs and 12 or 14 completion crews,” Ness said. “Capitalization leads to growth. It doesn’t come overnight, but $20 million a day is what we need, and you know where it comes from. It doesn’t come from people walking around across the streets in North Dakota. The massive amounts of money come from Wall Street. It comes from investment banks.”
The ongoing drought in investment capital is something Ness has been talking about with lawmakers since 2020. That’s a key element the energy industry has to have to step up production.
Neset, meanwhile, talked about the impact of high energy prices on American families.
“And it’s not just fuel,” she added. “Its not just gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. It’s everything. Petroleum products go into our pharmaceuticals. They go into our medicines. They go into our textiles. You know it’s almost like you can’t touch something without it having been a part of the petroleum industry.”
Neset said to her it seems obvious that during the transition from petroleum products to carbon-managed petroleum and renewables, the best solution would involve embracing U.S. energy and U.S. oil and gas, which provides high-paying jobs for American workers, and helps keep global oil prices in check.
“How does that work with the Federal Reserve bank, and how can we get to that point?” she asked Kashkari.
Kashkari agreed energy is a vital element in the nation’s inflation picture and said that keeping inflation in check is a big part of the Federal Reserve’s mission.
Energy prices right now are up 26 percent year over year and gasoline prices are up 50 percent. Energy as a whole is 7.4 percent of the rising Consumer Price Index, and liquid fuels represent 4 percent of that 7.9 percent by themselves.
Kashkari estimated that a third of the world’s oil and gas supply shortfall is from declining American production, so it is clear that boosting American production to pre-pandemic levels can make a difference to the overall global price picture.
In fact, American production has forced other producers to keep prices lower, benefitting consumers around the globe. That something he hopes to see continue.
“If you all can essentially put the cap on the price of energy, I’ll just tell you, that’s gonna make the Feds job a lot easier,” he said.
The Fed typically can’t do much on the supply side of the equation, of course. Its main tool is raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy to slow down demand.
As far as getting the interest of financial markets back, Kashkari said financial markets are forward-leaning, and often quick to correct course.
“Anything that the Senator would talk about, or anything that the administration would talk about, that would send similar signals, I think would have an effect on financial markets and people’s willingness to make such investments,” he said.
Cramer, meanwhile, agreed that in his discussions with members of the banking community, they do broadly understand that completely blocking capital from American energy will blow up the economy.
“My sense is they’re looking for solutions,” he said. “They’re looking for opportunities to participate in what they would call the transition.”
Cramer said markets are not just forward looking, though, they’re also emotional.
“I’ve sort of been stunned, frankly, by how emotional they tend to be lately,” he said. “They’re very spontaneous to the news of the moment, and volatile as a result of that. I guess what I would say is I’m looking for some signals that recognize short-term, and mid-term as wells as long-term aspirational goals.”
The long-term goals are important to get right, Cramer added, because it’s not possible to have a six-month pipeline or a three-month investment on billions of infrastructure, which heightens the importance of North Dakota’s transition messaging.