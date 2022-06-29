The North Dakota Petroleum Association joined with the American Petroleum Association and 26 other state, regional and national energy associations, in urging president Joe Biden and his cabinet to visit America’s major energy facilities.
In a media release, NDPC pointed out that geopolitical volatility and energy costs continue to rise, and said it is important that the Biden administration take appropriate actions to alleviate the pressure on consumers.
Their letter came ahead of Biden’s planned trip to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to discuss OPEC’s oil output.
“Before you board Air Force One for the Middle East, we hope you will consider taking another look at made-in-America energy,” the letter states. “We would be honored to show you how our industry is involved in every step of the energy process, from fuel pumps to critical product delivery infrastructure to production zones across our vast nation.”
Together, the organizations signing the letter represent more than 11 million skilled American workers, all striving to keep the lights on and fuels flowing to necessary enterprises across the nation, the letter said.
North Dakota’s Bakken is the No. 3 Shale play in the nation. It and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, the Permian in Texas and the Gulf of Mexico are supporting millions of good-paying U.S. jobs. The companies operating in those plays are also working hard to shrink their environmental footprint, boost economic growth, and fund conservation in nearly every U.S. county, the letter added.
“Your trip to Saudi Arabia next month is important on a number of those fronts, including boosting global energy supply. Yet American-made energy solutions are beneath our feet, and we urge you to reconsider the immense potential of U.S. oil and natural gas resources – that are the envy of the world – to benefit American families, the U.S. economy and our national security,” the letter concludes.
A week before sending the letter, the American Petroleum Institute released its 10 in 2022 plan, which outlined 10 actions that the Biden administration could take now to support greater U.S. production and infrastructure and ease the current fuel price crunch.
Gas tax suspension a gimmick
Industry groups and MonDak legislators also panned a gas tax suspension suggested by the Biden administration as an ineffective gimmick that will jeopardize important transportation programs.
“Energy prices are at historic levels, with the average price of gas reaching $5 per gallon across the nation this month. Prices have more than doubled over the first two years of the Biden administration, and the Biden proposal to suspend the federal gas tax does not address the underlying problem, does not provide adequate relief to Americans and would undermine the long-term sustainability of the Highway Trust Fund,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “President Biden needs to reverse course on his harmful environmental policies and work with us to empower U.S. domestic energy production. That means unlocking our vast taxpayer-owned oil and gas resources on federal land and supporting the construction of pipelines and other facilities that are needed to get energy to market. That’s how we can ensure energy and economic security for our nation and bring down inflation.”
The Grow America’s Infrastructure Now coalition said the suspension is only going to provide temporary relief, while harming road building projects that tax payers need.
“The Biden Administration continues to misdiagnose the root of the domestic energy crisis, again opting for short-term actions by calling on lawmakers to pass a three-month pause on the federal gas tax. Instead of visiting Saudi Arabia, depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and suspending the federal gas tax, the administration should be addressing energy supply issues” GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens said. “The best way to address these shortcomings is by supporting domestic energy development and infrastructure projects.
DC Court backs FERC on natural gas pipeline
Mountain Valley got a legal thumbs up from the DC Circuit on Tuesday, with the court upholding the Federal Regulatory Commission’s approval of the $468 million natural gas pipeline project.
Environmental advocates had argued that developers were allowed to collect excessive returns and that environmental concerns weren’t given the proper scrutiny.
Not so, the court said. The judge wrote that the Commissions decision on both scores were reasonable and supported by substantial evidence. The court also wrote that petitioner’s fear that the return on equity represented a market-skewing incentive is misplaced, and that the long-term agreement showed an actual need for the project, not just an attempt to overbuild purely for profit.
“Petitioners do not marshal compelling evidence to counter the Commission’s cumulative impacts analysis,” the courts wrote. “The city of Roanoke briefing lists downstream sediment as a concern of the Mountain Valley pipeline, but does not present any statistical evidence contradicting FERC’s conclusions. Further, the research petitioners presented in their rehearing request, allegedly demonstrating that fine sediment can travel hundreds of miles and therefore will accumulate between the two projects, is taken from an environmental product company’s website. These sources thus do not call into question the Commission’s analysis.”
Hoeven: Supporting U.S. Energy, Agriculture would lessen inflation
Sen. John Hoeven talked about the importance of bringing down energy costs and helping agricultural producers, to help relieve inflation during a recent roundtable discussion in Devils Lake.
“U.S. domestic energy and food production are central to our economy and our quality of life, but more than that, they are an essential part of our national security,” said Hoeven. “The Biden administration is taking exactly the wrong approach to energy for our nation. President Biden needs to take the handcuffs off our energy producers, empower them to unlock the potential of our taxpayer-owned energy resources and support the construction of pipelines and other facilities needed to get energy to market. Not only will that help reduce costs across the economy for consumers, but it will better enable farmers and ranchers to continue producing the high-quality, low-cost food supply that Americans depend on every single day.”
Hoeven said he is continuing to press the Biden administration to reverse course on an agenda that is harmful to the nation, and its abundant domestic energy sources.
Hoeven is continuing to push for legislation like the American Energy Independence from Russia Act, which would take several steps to increase U.S. Energy production:
• Authorizing the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline.
• Removing regulatory hurdles to increase liquefied natural gas exports.
• Prohibiting any presidential moratoria on new energy leases.
• Requiring the U.S. Department of the Interior to hold a minimum of 4 oil and natural gas lease sales in each state with land available for leasing in fiscal year 2022.
• Prohibiting the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy from drawdowns of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) until the Secretary of the Interior issues a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands and waters.
At the same time, the Biden administration needs to take action to help North Dakota shippers, including famers and ranchers, gain reliable rail and ocean shipping services.
Hoeven helped sponsored the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, recently signed into law, to help American producers export their products.
Hoeven has also pressed both Surface Transportation Board (STB) and rail companies to resolve ongoing rail disruptions ahead of the fall harvest.
Cramer talks up energy at EERC forum
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, meanwhile, spoke recently at the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center during its Energizing North Dakota panel discussion, where he highlighted North Dakota’s energy leadership and its efforts to chart a positive course for its all-of-the-above energy strategy.
“I like to talk about the Biden Administration’s 2050 fantasies colliding with our 2022 reality. If only they looked to the excellence of North Dakota, our vast resources, and our cutting-edge carbon capture efforts, we could not only meet the current moment but exceed expectations. That is why I have brought members of the administration and leaders in the financial world to see the investment potential in our state’s ingenuity,” said Senator Cramer.
During his talk, Cramer also talked about recent energy policy developments in Washington D.C., and highlighted North Dakota’s efforts in carbon capture innovation.
The senator also talked about 45Q tax credits, enhanced oil recover, rare earths and critical mineral development, hydrogens and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included funds for clean carbon capture, nuclear, and hydrogen power.
“We reach those goals by promoting workable 45Q tax credits, encouraging and supporting innovation happening right here on rare earth elements and enhanced oil recovery, and investing in an all-the-above energy strategy. There’s an easy road map for energy, national, and economic security at our fingertips but the signals from the Biden Administration send a chilling effect to American energy producers. They would rather shut down domestic energy production and plead with despots and dictators than consider the solutions and success from here in North Dakota to meet the world’s energy demands,” continued Senator Cramer.
Sen. John Hoeven was also a participant during the panel discussion, and also highlighted North Dakota’s leadership on carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as his own work on Project Tundra and the 45Q tax credit.
“Access to low-cost, dependable energy is directly related to our economic and national security,” Hoeven said. “That’s why we’ve built North Dakota into the absolute leader in CCUS, which is vital to carry coal-fired electric into the future. We’ve been at this for nearly 15 years, and the EERC continues to lead the way. Our state is going to crack the code on this important technology for the benefit of our entire nation.”
Recent actions taken by FERC
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission met recently and took a number of actions among them these three:
Outlined a proposal on how to expedite connecting new electric generation facilities to the grid by improving interconnection procures, providing greater certainty and preventing undue discrimination against new generation.
Initiated two rulemakings to improve the reliability of the bulk power system against the threats of extreme weather. These are the first proposed rulemakings stemming from the Climate Change and Extreme Weather proceeding the Commission initiated in June 21 and are a response to recent extreme weather events that resulted in load shed, that in come cases, nearly caused system collapse and uncontrolled blackouts.
Acted on the first compliance filings associated with Order No. 2222, which empowers new technologies to come online and participate in wholesale markets on a level playing field to further enhance competition and encourage innovation.
Meetings, studies & more
USDA Rural Development is hosting a webinar 2 to 4 p.m. ET on bringing electric vehicles to rural America. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $7.5 billion to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charting stations across the nation. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/59u37u2m.