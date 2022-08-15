Quantcast
NDPC announces scholarship recipients

The North Dakota Petroleum Foundation (NDPF) today announced its 2022 Al Golden Scholars. The NDPF awarded scholarships to 10 outstanding students who are pursuing post-secondary education in geology, engineering, processing plant technology, science, technical skills, or other careers related to the oil and gas industry. Each student will receive up to $2,000 for tuition in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Attracting a qualified and skilled workforce has been a top priority over the past two decades, and now more than ever, there are tremendous career opportunities for our young people in the state,” said Ron Ness, CEO of the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation and President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. “We are proud to support these talented students and future leaders of our industry.”

