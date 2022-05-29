The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved three projects for funding from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, but the two from Williams and McKenzie County were not among them.
Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra received the largest award, a $100 million loan, followed by a $15 million loan to Carbon America Developments and Midwest AgEnergy Group for deployment of carbon dioxide capture and geological sequestration in McLean County. Enerplus received the only grant, for $1 million, for an internal combustion engine for carbon carbon capture and sequestration.
“We believe these projects are transformative, and will make a difference in the future of North Dakota,” Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, chairman of the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. “We are hopeful that the legislature will continue to fund this program and enable the state to partner with private industry in using our valuable natural resources in a clean sustainable manner.”
The two companies from northwestern North Dakota that applied for grant funding were SAFuelsX, which sought a $10 million grant and a $25 million loan, and Hydroil, which sought a $2.5 million grant for a slurry well.
Hydroid Solutions was marked unfeasible by the technical committee and given a do not fund recommendation, while SAFuels X was marked feasible. It was recommended for funding with five conditions:
All local, state, and federal permits in place;
Feedstock and off take agreements confirmed;
Agreements for construction, rail and water confirmed;
Clean Sustainable Energy Authority Director Al Anderson said the program received grant applications totaling more than $40 million and loan requests of $227 million in the second grant round.
Other projects that applied for the funding included and received a feasible rating and a recommendation to consider funding from the Technical review committee included:
BWR Innovations sought a $5.764 million grant for green hydrogen generation and storage;
Dakota Green Power asked for $5.371 million in grant funding for a project accelerating the waste-to-energy commercialization pathway for the Sandwich Gasifier.
Digital Stream Energy requested a $15 million loan for flare mitigation/elimination through well site energy recovery and advanced computing. While rated feasible, the Technical Committee recommended not funding the project.
The Industrial Commission, in a joint statement, praised the work of CSEA.
“The private sector innovation incentivized and supported by the legislatively created Clean Sustainable Energy Authority is providing enormous benefit to North Dakota’s coal, ethanol and oil and gas industries of North Dakota,” the statement said. “At the same time, these project help establish a clean energy path forward that supports economic and energy security for our nation.”
The Industrial Commission oversees the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. It consists of Gov. Doug Burgum as chairman, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
A third grant round is planned for this year. Deadline for submissions is July 1.