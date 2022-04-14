North Dakota Farm Bureau will be hosting three meetings across the area of a proposed carbon storage pipeline. The pipeline would cross private land in several southeast and south-central North Dakota counties.
Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline would gather carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants in five states and send it to western North Dakota for permanent underground storage. The pipeline would be the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project.
The mission of NDFB is to enhance the livelihood of all North Dakota individuals, families and communities by advocating for agriculture, our state's largest, most important economic sector.
NDFB has 12 core beliefs which guide the organization. One of the beliefs states, “property rights are among the human rights essential to the preservation of individual freedom.”
“NDFB will continue to be an ally for private property rights,” said NDFB President Daryl Lies. “We want landowners to be aware of their rights, along with limiting their future liabilities regarding projects using easements on their property.”
Landowners are encouraged to attend and learn how they can protect their private property rights.
Meeting location and times:
KC Hall, Linton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21
Ramada, Bismarck at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25
Black Pelican, Wyndmere at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26