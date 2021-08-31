North Dakota Wind power is growing, according to a recent annual wind market report released by the Department of Energy, and ranks in the top 10 on several parameters tracked by the report.
Among highlights, North Dakota’s in-state sales of wind power, which includes imports and exports of wind-powered electricity, place it at second in the nation with more than 60 percent.
The state added 343 MW of wind power in 2020, bringing its total to 3,989, which is ninth in the nation for cumulative installed wind capacity. And the state ranks fifth in the proportion of in-state electricity generated from wind, at over 30 percent.
Nationwide, more wind energy was installed in 2020 than any other energy source, accounting for 42 percent of new U.S. capacity, according to a media release from the Department of Energy. A total of 16,836 MW of new utility-scale, land based wind power was added in 2020, and the U.S. wind industry now supports 116,800 jobs.
The three reports are available online at energy.gov/windreport.
DEQ headquarters relocating
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality has moved its operations to the Normandy Building in Bismarck.
While the physical address is changing, all other contact information will remain the same, including emails, phone numbers, and the website.
The new mailing address is at 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck ND 58503-1324.
Fox appointed to serve on EPA advisory committee
The Environmental Protection Agency has announced the appointment of 34 new members to its Local Government Advisory Committee, including two well-known figure from North Dakota.
Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox was been selected to serve on the 39-member LGAC, which includes diverse representation from 30 different states, tribal nations, and US. Territories, including 20 women and 16 people of color. DEQ Director Dave Glatt was meanwhile appointed to the LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee.
“It is a pleasure and an honor to serve on the EPA LGAC Board,” Fox said. “I look forward to the continuance of strengthening environmental protection throughout our local governments through all of the things the EPA supports.”
The appointments were made from more than 150 nominations received following a solicitation in March 2021. The first meetings of the groups are scheduled for this fall.
Hess completes sale of Denmark interests
Hess Corporation has announced the completion of its sale of subsidiary Hess Denmark for a total consideration of $150 million. The effective date is Jan. 1.
“The sale of our Denmark asset enables us to further focus our portfolio and strengthen our cash and liquidity position,” CEO John Hess said. “Proceeds will be used to fund our world class investment opportunity in Guyana.”
Meetings & more
NDPC annual conference — Registration is now open for the annual North Dakota Petroleum Council meeting at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City Sept. 21-23. Ryan Zinke is the featured speaker. There will also be remarks from Oasis Petroleum CEO Daniel Brown and MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox. Online at https://www.ndoil.org/annual-meeting/.
WDEA annual meeting — In person event to start 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the ARC in Williston. Speakers include Lynn Helms, as well as many others. Topics include Coal Creek, TENORM disposal, hydrogen and more. The event concludes Thursday afternoon with election of the WDEA Executive Committee.
Public comment period open for air pollution control permit to operate for the Robinson Lake Gas Plant. Response period ends Oct. 1. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx#RLGP.
Public comment period open for comments on revisions to North Dakota’s Volkswagen Settlement Proposed Mitigation Plan. Response period ends Sept. 25. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx#VW
