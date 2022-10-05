Quantcast
Natural gas prices going up this winter

Natural gas prices for the upcoming winter heating season are expected to be higher than what Montana-Dakota Utilities customers paid last winter. For a variety of reasons, prices could be about $30 more per month compared to the 2021-22 heating season, which runs November through March.

“We understand prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of inflation; securing a reliable source of natural gas for our customers is facing the same higher price pressures,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota. “The company goes through a robust process to secure an adequate supply, using different sources and methods to mitigate price increases as much as possible while ensuring a reliable supply during our cold winter months.”

