Natural gas prices are spiking, here's what that means for the Bakken

  Updated
Natural gas future prices approached $10 per MMBtu in August — a 14-year high. Higher natural gas prices are likely to continue, given war in the Ukraine as well as the ESG emphasis on electric cars. That could keep price pressure trending upwards for years to come, particularly if winters prove to be harsh and/or global supplies are depleted.

That does give Bakken companies a little more upside to building out gas takeaway infrastructure, as the nation’s No. 3 shale play’s gas to oil ratio continues to increase. But prices are not likely to become the primary driver for new gas takeaway infrastructure any time soon, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald.

