Natural gas prices are spiking, here's what that means for the Bakken

Price differentials between American and overseas markets are driving a buildout of natural gas export terminals in the Gulf of Mexico. That could create a new opportunity for the Bakken's increasing gas production if it can get there, but it could also hamper a localized project to transport natural gas from west to east.
The number of proposed and approved LNG export terminals for the Gulf of Mexico will provide a substantial increase to the United States' export capacity.
Natural gas future prices approached $10 per MMBtu in August — a 14-year high. Higher natural gas prices are likely to continue, given war in the Ukraine as well as the ESG emphasis on electric cars. That could keep price pressure trending upwards for years to come, particularly if winters prove to be harsh and/or global supplies are depleted.
That does give Bakken companies a little more upside to building out gas takeaway infrastructure, as the nation’s No. 3 shale play’s gas to oil ratio continues to increase. But prices are not likely to become the primary driver for new gas takeaway infrastructure any time soon, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad told the Williston Herald.
“Even with the higher gas and higher NGL prices that we’ve seen, crude oil for Bakken development continues to be the economic engine for those decisions,” Kringstad said.
That line will blur as wells get older, according to Kringstad’s analysis of the situation, but the dynamics won’t begin to change until the gas to oil ratio is around 8d.
“The gas and NGL stream actually becomes the largest economic contributor for that well (then),” Kringstad explained. “But that is many years down the road of life for the well. Upfront economics are still being driven by oil, and those decisions are still oil heavy.”
North Dakota has just 1,300 wells with a GOR greater than eight, where NGL and gas prices might become economic drivers.
“You can’t produce crude oil without natural gas in North Dakota,” Kringstad said. “So if you’re going to continue to produce high volumes of oil, you have to have natural gas solutions. The need is consistent regardless of gas prices.”
Higher gas prices don’t hurt the situation, however, Kringstad acknowledged.
“What has probably helped the Bakken more than anything is how rich our natural gasses and our NGL content is,” he added. “If we had a drier gas where there wasn’t as much propane and butane and some of those other products we wouldn’t be realizing this high of a wellhead value. So that has been a benefit to North Dakota. The high NGL prices that make their way back to the wellhead.”
Gas infrastructure projects are still getting proposed, Kringstad added.
Among these, TC Energy has recently proposed the Bison XPress Project to carry up to 430,000 dekatherms per day to existing infrastructure in Wyoming and WBI has proposed the Grasslands South Project, which would carry 94,000 dekatherms per day to the same existing infrastructure in Wyoming.
TC Energy opened a nonbonding season in April seeking commitments of 10 years or more, and has targeted a 2021 first quarter in-service date. WBI’s project, meanwhile, opened its binding season in January seeking commitments of 10 years or more.
An interesting development that could affect the Bakken in the not-so-distant future are the added 29.59 Bcfd in export terminals for LNG exports that have been approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the Gulf. Some of those are already under construction.
Another 10.47 Bcfd in LNG export terminals has been proposed for the Gulf.
The price differentials between European and Asian markets is part of what’s driving this buildout. Dutch TTF is listed as $85.75 per MMBTU while Japanese JKM is listed as $66.26. Henry Hub prices are significantly lower at $9.33 MMBTU, as are Canadian AECO prices, which are listed at $1.55 per MMBTU.
Adding export capacity will enable abundant North American gas to reach these overseas markets, giving maturing shale plays like the Bakken another outlet for its increased gas production.
That dynamic, though, could exert downward pressure on interest in building local infrastructure to improve the regional infrastructure that can take affordable natural gas to future economic development opportunities.
That’s something that is already being talked about in legislative circles, and is part of the reason for the $140 million grant North Dakota is offering to get a west to east pipeline built for Bakken natural gas to serve other parts of the state.