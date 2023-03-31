Quantcast
Natural GAS Act would block Department of Energy from outlawing gas stoves

  • Updated
WASHINGTON — Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) joined Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and others in introducing the Natural Gas Appliances Standards (Natural GAS) Act of 2023.

This legislation will block any rulemaking by the Department of Energy (DOE) that could have the effect of outlawing the sale of natural gas appliances. Studies have shown that in residential applications, when evaluated on a full-fuel-cycle basis, natural gas results in significant reductions in energy consumption, consumer energy bills, and air pollutant emissions as compared to other fuels.

