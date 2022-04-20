Nationwide Permit 12 is drawing new attention, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a decision to formally review the permit. Again.
NWP 12 is a general permit under the Clean Water Act commonly used to authorize the construction, maintenance, repair and removal of utility lines and associated facilities. The permit has often been used for oil and gas pipelines, but it also applies to a lot of other utility lines as well, including electric transmission and collection lines, telephone, Cable TV, Internet cables, water pipelines, and so on. It also applies to utility lines and infrastructure for renewable power.
Nationwide permits include general conditions prohibiting their use to authorize activities likely to directly or indirectly jeopardize a listed species or habitat for a listed species, but the rule was rewritten in 2021, following a 2020 decision by a federal court in the District of Montana to vacate the permit nationwide. An appeals court ultimately narrowed the ruling to just the Keystone XL pipeline, but it still prompted a rewrite of the rule in 2021.
The NWP is issued every five years, usually with only minor changes. The last one was issued in 2017, which means many of the nationwide permits are due for review as of March 2022.
In a media release, the Corps said the review was prompted by an executive order signed by President Joe Biden early in his presidency, which directed federal agencies to immediately review federal regulations and other actions in the previous four years that conflict with the policies set out in Executive Order 13990, Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis.
“I recognize that the nationwide permits are environmentally protective of the nation’s aquatic resources by encouraging project proponents to avoid and minimize impacts to wetlands, streams and other aquatic resources while also supporting actions to bolster economic activity and resilient infrastructure investments,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael L. Connor said. “The administration’s commitment to focus on disadvantaged communities, climate change, drinking water sources and community-level engagement is clear. We must embark on a review of Nationwide Permit 12 for oil or natural gas pipeline activities to ensure consistency with these and other administration priorities. Public and tribal input will be key to our review.”
As part of the review process, the Army is seeking input on the appropriate balance between an efficient authorization process, the potential effects of oil and natural gas pipelines, and engagement with and informing the public regarding the uses of NWP 12.
The review process will include a series of public and tribal virtual meetings in May to gather public input, as well as a public docket to gather written comments over a 60-day period.
The pre-publication announcement can be found at https://www.army.mil/article/254909. It will be published in the Federal Register soon.
North Dakota lawmakers, including Sen. Kevin Cramer, are taking the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor to task for the decision in a letter.
“The timing of your announcement to review NWP 12 is both disappointing and perplexing, considering the recent spike in energy prices and the rapid rise of inflation economy-wide, as well as the crisis in Ukraine and demand for American energy from our allies,” members wrote in the letter. “Your decision to formally review NWP 12 is yet another example of creating unnecessary obstacles and uncertainty for development of critical energy projects. Complicated, time-consuming, and most importantly, unnecessary permitting processes remain one of the biggest hindrances to our nation’s infrastructure buildout. The decision to single out and review NWP 12 for oil and gas pipelines is purely political, as this policy action is not required by statute or any regulatory deadlines.”