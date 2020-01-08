The Mandan-based National Sunflower Association is holding its annual Research Forum on Wednesday and Thursday at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.
Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State, Kansas State, University of Nebraska and Texas A&M will present sunflower studies they have conducted. Topics will include diseases, insects, irrigation and blackbirds.
The featured speaker will be David Lyall, CEO of Bee Innovative, an Australian company that has developed drone-based technology for precision pollination.
Registration information and the agenda for the meeting can be found on the association website: www.sunflowernsa.com/events.