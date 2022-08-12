Quantcast
National 811 Day a reminder to always contact 811 before digging

Montana-Dakota Utilities hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at www.call811.com. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both. This is a free service.

