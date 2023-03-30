Quantcast
N.D. senator John Hoeven bashes Biden's energy policies

Hoeven, Cramer sponsors of ESCAPE Act

Sen. John Hoeven

WASHINGTON — During remarks delivered on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week, Senator John Hoeven outlined what he called the harmful impact of President Biden’s policies on the U.S. energy industry, which have resulted in higher prices for American consumers and have made the nation less energy secure.

“We’ve got to find a way to press back on the Biden administration’s harmful policies that have caused energy prices to increase and have fueled inflation across our entire economy. Gas prices today are at $3.46 nationally, up 45% since President Biden took office,” said Hoeven. “Residential electricity prices have spiked 25% during the same period, and natural gas prices are up more than 50%. What’s causing this? Clearly, it is the Biden administration’s policies. They have spent the past two years curtailing U.S. energy production in pursuit of this Green New Deal.”

