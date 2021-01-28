Three senators from North Dakota and Montana are among those introducing a bill that would stop the president from banning energy leases on public land.
Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; and Steve Daines, R-Mont., announced Thursday, Jan. 28, that they would join Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in introducing the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources Act, which would prohibit the president or his secretaries of the Agriculture, Interior and Energy departments from issuing moratoria on leasing and permitting for energy and mineral resources on federal lands. Under the legislation, Congress would have to first authorize such a moratorium.
The introduction of the POWER Act comes days after President Joe Biden announced he would extend a ban on energy leases on public land and offshore waters to one year and also would order a review of leasing practices.
“This legislation would protect our nation’s ability to utilize our abundant energy resources,” Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a news release announcing the move. “By limiting the Biden administration’s efforts to impose a moratorium on federal energy or mineral leases, we are working to support good jobs, economic growth and energy security, while also maintaining an important source of revenue for federal, state and local government.”
Cramer said the proposal would benefit the country economically and from a security perspective.
“President Biden banning energy development on federal lands would increase the deficit, hurt state and tribal budgets, and make the United States more reliant on foreign producers like Saudi Arabia,” Cramer said. “Our bill takes such a destructive option off the table, supports schools and workers, and protects America’s energy security.”
Daines said Biden's orders would kill jobs and send American money to foreign countries.
"President Biden is continuing his attack on American energy, this time by blocking all new oil and gas leases on federal lands. This is another blow to Made in America energy, jobs and our Montana way of life," Daines said. "This action will kill nearly one million American jobs, increase our reliance on the Middle East for energy, and will result in Montana alone losing over $40 million each year for services in rural communities. We can't let this happen."
In addition to Hoeven, Cramer and Lummis, today’s legislation is cosponsored by Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall (R-Kans.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).
The bill is getting support from industry groups.
“We applaud the introduction of the POWER Act," Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said. "Leasing federal minerals is a highly-regulated legal process and only Congress holds the authority to stop or change this practice. Thanks to the shale boom, the United States has seen tremendous economic growth and increased energy security. Putting a halt to leasing federal minerals is a direct assault on our livelihood in North Dakota, will reduce royalties flowing back to the state, cut funding for schools and destroy more than 10,000 jobs in North Dakota alone. We are proud of our industry and we will continue to stand up against destructive policies that place always-changing/never-defined climate goals above the well-being of hard-working Americans in our food and fuel producing states.”
The bill has also been endorsed by the Independent Petroleum Association of America, American Petroleum Institute, American Energy Alliance, Western Energy Alliance and U.S. Oil & Gas Association.