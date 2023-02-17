Quantcast
MWEC staff shined bright at 2023 Apprenticeship Training and Safety conference

grads MWEC

Hunter Bowker, Todd Melland and Jordan Carpenter

 MWEC

The stars were shining as two MWEC lineworkers were formally recognized for completing the apprenticeship program and two were awarded for their exceptional work.

Each year the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) hosts their Apprenticeship Training and Safety Conference (AT&S) where North Dakota lineworkers are recognized for completion of the apprenticeship program and NDAREC members are applauded for their accomplishments.

