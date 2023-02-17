MWEC staff shined bright at 2023 Apprenticeship Training and Safety conference

The stars were shining as two MWEC lineworkers were formally recognized for completing the apprenticeship program and two were awarded for their exceptional work.
Each year the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDAREC) hosts their Apprenticeship Training and Safety Conference (AT&S) where North Dakota lineworkers are recognized for completion of the apprenticeship program and NDAREC members are applauded for their accomplishments.
The apprenticeship program requires lineworkers to complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and more than 400 hours of study. Once completed the lineworkers advance from apprentice to journeyman. Those interested in becoming a lineworker must first complete a three-week introductory coursework program in June and then two semester certification before they enter the apprenticeship program.
“It is critical for North Dakota’s electric cooperatives to plan for the future and train our workforce. Apprenticeship is an important part of that plan. Our apprentices recognize the value of paid on-the-job training coupled with a robust educational component that helps build generational greatness in our industry,” Christy Roemmich, NDAREC Safety and Services Director, states about the program.
This year Hunter Bowker (Williston) and Jordan Carpenter (New Town) were recognized for their completion of the Apprenticeship Program.
OUTSTANDING APPRENTICE AWARD
This award is given to the highest-ranking apprentice in both related studies and on the-job performance. Lineworkers evaluations are based 70% on academic achievement, test scores after the nominee has completed 576 hours of independent studies, and 30% on performance, evaluated by four peers and one supervisor.
This year NDAREC presented MWEC’s Jordan Carpenter with this award. Here are some remarks that his colleagues shared about him:
“His pursuit of knowledge is unwavering and relentless. Jordan’s work ethic and positive energy are contagious and regardless of how difficult the situation he can find a way to keep a positive attitude. He has grown to become a great lineman and we are proud to have him on our crew.”
“His work ethic and strong sense of community leads him to volunteer for the local rural fire department and the community food pantry. This young man will be a leader in our cooperative and community for years to come.”
STEPPING UP FOR SAFETY
This award recognizes an outstanding safety advocate who inspires all employees to commit to safe job performance and who has greatly influenced their cooperative’s safety culture.
This year NDAREC presented MWEC’s Todd Melland with this award for his exceptional dedication to safety and tireless efforts to promote a safe and healthy environment for himself and those around him. Ryan Block, Safety Coordinator, states, “In his role as the fleet manager, Todd works to maintain the fleet department to the highest standards of safety and compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Todd is also an active member of the safety committee and plays a vital role in the building and grounds maintenance, ensuring that our facilities are well-maintained and safe for all who use them. Todd is a true safety champion, always stepping up for safety and leading by example.”
MWEC is proud to have such incredible employees that go above and beyond to make your cooperative shine.