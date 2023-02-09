MWEC prepares for 2023 annual meeting, three board seats up for grabs

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative's (MWEC) upcoming 2023 annual meeting of members and the election of directors, has been scheduled for June 1 in New Town.
Preparations are in full-swing for the upcoming meeting to be held at the Northern Lights Wellness Center With dinner, entertainment and a keynote speaker in the works, MWEC is excited at what is coming together for the attending members of the cooperative.
The keynote speaker selected for the event is Reed Barrett, a 29 year old F-16 fighter pilot. Barrett is an award winning keynote speaker, magician and Air Force Fighter Pilot that speaks on Self-Administered CPR (Critical, Persistant, Rally).
Musical entertainment includes North Dakota's very own Waddington Brothers. Performing since 2004, the brothers have toured the United States and Canada with a musical style that ranges from bluegrass to western harmonies.
Another detail to note is the fact that this will be MWEC General Manager Dale Haugen's last annual meeting before his planned retirement in 2024. Haugen has been a part of MWEC for several years and integral to the cooperative's growth.
With the review of minutes from the previous annual meeting, the agenda will involve new and old business, reports and three directors seats that are up for election. The agenda has not been finalized at this time.
At this time, anyone who is a member of the cooperative and meets the requirements can be nominated from the selected districts for the available board seats. Nominations will be put to a vote by cooperative members at the annual meeting.
"It takes quite a while to get stuff figured out. It's really interesting. You get to meet a lot of good people from across the state," MWEC board secretary Blaine Jorgenson said of his time as a board member. "It was a combination of being curious about how everything worked and wanting to serve in that position."
There are nine individuals that sit on the board of directors. Each director represents a region that falls under a district: East (3), Central (2) and West (1). These nine directors meet on the last Wednesday of each month to go over policies, finances and any other issues that need to be addressed. The available seats for 2023 represents one region from each district. Region 1A (West), 2A (Central), and 3A (East).
"There's lots of Directors' education programs that they offer on how to be an effective board member, budgeting, all the different pieces that entail being a good board member," MWEC Director Brion Norby said. "I worked hard on attending as many of those as I could. So that I can get up to speed as quickly as possible to make the best decision possible for the members."
To become or remain a Director, a person must comply with the following qualifications:
A resident in the district that is being represented.
A continuous purchaser of residential services for at least three years prior to nomination.
Has no conflict of interest that involves competition, supplies or fixtures that are sold to fellow members or others.
Is not an employee of the cooperative within the previous three years.
Has the capacity to enter into legally binding contracts.
Be in good standing with the cooperative.
Has never been convicted, pled guilty, or no contention to a criminal act that is a felony under the law of the jurisdiction of where the conviction, felony or non contendere occurred, which is verified via a background check.
Petitions can be picked up at the Williston office or by contacting the cooperative at 800-279-2667.