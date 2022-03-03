On March 2, Montana’s U.S. Sen. Jon Tester sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating the critical importance of increasing domestic energy production.
Senator Tester stated in his letter, “Our nation needs to make bold moves to secure our affordable domestic fuel supply by incentivizing responsible domestic oil and gas production and emphasizing trade with allies like Canada.”
The Senator went on to say, “We should also be working with oil and gas producers to make sure our domestic sources are actually producing oil when we need it most.”
The Montana Petroleum Association is very appreciative of the support shown for our domestic oil and gas industry in Senator Tester’s letter to Biden administration Secretaries.
Montana’s U.S. Senator, Steve Daines also publicly commented, “What’s happening in Russia and Europe is a stark reminder of the need to support American energy development, not hinder it. Energy security is national security, and a global energy dominant America is a safer world.” “We must unleash American energy production to help lower energy costs and help our allies be less reliant on Putin and Russia.”
While both Senators have called for reconsideration of the Keystone XL pipeline it is very unlikely TC Energy will attempt to start over what was a twelve-year, cost intensive, rollercoaster process.