Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines and a colleague, Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, are the first American officials to visit war-ravaged Ukraine. Daines was in Slovakia talking to their leaders and to the leaders of other Ukranian border countries about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many of the countries have transition plans to pivot from Russian oil and natural gas to American petroleum products instead, Daines said.
During a conversation with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger, Daines received a call from a Ukrainian member of parliament, inviting him to visit Ukraine.
“We made a change in our plan,” Daines said. “We were originally going down to Moldova and Romania to meet with other countries who have borders with Ukraine, and we went to Poland.”
From Poland, Daines crossed over into the Ukraine on foot.
“You see rows and rows and rows of relief agencies that have set up camps for food, for hot drink, in some cases toys for the children,” Daines said.
As he was going into Ukraine, Daines said there was a mass exodus of refugees leaving the country.
In Lviv, Daines boarded a train for an all-night ride to Kyiv.
Daines was told that the trains might slow down or stop at times, based on missile activity, or even re-route if needed, which made the arrival time uncertain.
“As I was catching a few hours of sleep on the train, sometimes this train would come to a complete stop and just wait int he stillness of the night in western Ukraine and then would start running again,” Daines said. “And that was kind of stop start throughout the night.”
After the train ride, Daines was driven up to Bucha.
“If you’ve been watching the news in the last week, Bucha is ground zero of the war crimes committed by The Russians soldiers against innocent member of this community, it’s a small community of 30 to 40,000 people. Bucha has been absolutely level by the Russians it looks like an earthquake zone. Heartbreaking. I remember going up to one of the apartment complexes that had been just completely destroyed. There are many people killed and buried in the rubble. And I looked down and I picked up a little child’s toy. A little wooden toy, you can hold in your hand.”
After that, Daines went with Ukrainian officials to several shallow graves located by a church in Bucha.
“It was one of the most horrible images, experiences, I’ve ever had in life,” Daines said.
Hundreds of Ukrainians were buried in plastic bags, Daines said, and war crimes investigators were pulling the bodies out of the graves.
“The smell of death is something that younever forget,” Daines said. “And they pulled these body bags out, and there were some small body bags in there as well, so there were children in there and many, many women. The men who were killed were mostly civilians. These were not soldiers. There were a few police officers, but mostly just normal, ordinary people in the community who were brutally executed by the Russians.”
French forensic investigators are working out of tents, taking photographs and collecting evidence from the bodies.
Daines was shown dead bodies that had bullet holes in the backs of their heads.
“These are horrible, horrible images that I would not wish anybody to see, but they thought it was very important and I agree with them that an American official could see this firsthand,” Daines said.
Daines also spent time talking to Ukrainian officials about what they need to keep fighting for their homeland.
They need more heavy artillery, heavy armor,” Daines said. “They need to have more surface to air missile capabilities and they want to make sure they have the lethal aid they need to win this war.”
Daines told the Sidney and Williston Herald that while he wants the United States to do more to help Ukraine, he doesn’t support putting American boots on the ground, in direct conflict with Russia.
“That is an escalation point that I do not want to see,” Daines said. “So that is why we do all we can to provide lethal iAd faster and in larger quantities to the Ukrainians. They are capable of wining this war, they just need aid, the lethal aid, from not just the cited States but from – nearly 30 countries are coming together to provide Letha aid to Ukraine.”
Daines said Ukrainian leaders didn’t ask him for troops, or even a no-fly zone, while he was there.
“They were saying provide us with lethal aid, and that’s what we need to focus on.”
Daines and Spartz sent out a letter to Joe Biden on Tuesday the president to take additional, immediate actions to support Ukraine, including getting lethal aid to the country faster, restoring a diplomatic presence in Ukraine, and support for international investigations into Putin’s war crimes.
The letter also urges Biden to press allies and partners to increase their support for Ukraine and to reduce their dependence on Russia for energy.
“We stand ready to assist your administration to ensure the United States is fully engaged to stop the atrocity ongoing in Ukraine, help bring about a decisive Ukrainian victory in which their sovereignty and security is restored, and hold Vladimir Putin and his agents accountable for their barbaric actions,” the letter concludes.