A Montana man who admitted dumping filter socks and other radioactive contaminants at an abandoned gas station in Noonan, was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 22, to four months in prison which was the time he had served in custody, and two years of supervised release, according to an announcement from the Montana U.S. Attorney’s office.
James Kenneth Ward, 58, Belgrade, pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud in connection with the case, with Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presiding. Morris ordered Ward to pay a $2,500 fine and $9,977 in restitution.
U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said Ward’s actions were about more than just defrauding the company that had hired him to properly dispose of oil drilling waste.
“(Mr. Ward’s actions) also put the environment and the public at risk by deliberately abandoning the contaminated materials at an unsecure, defunct gas station property,” Alme said. “Those who poison the environment for personal gain will be caught and prosecuted.”
Lance Ehrig, assistant special agent in charge of EPA’s Enforcement Program, said the conviction underscores the federal agency’s commitment to protecting the environment and public health.
“The defendant in this case engaged in a fraudulent scheme that resulted in a serious threat to public health in the form of improperly disposed of radioactive waste,” he said. “Today’s sentencing demonstrates the EPA’s commitment to protecting public health and holding accountable those who defraud consumers.”
The court record shows that from 2011 through 2014, Ward had contracted with Colorado-based Zenith Produced Water to incinerate and dispose of filter socks, which are tubular nets that collect sediments brought up from deep within the earth during the drilling and extraction process for production of oil and gas. Those sediments contain naturally occurring radioactive materials. Over time, as the sediments accumulate, the concentration of radioactive materials can accumulate, eventually exceeding background levels, at which point it is referred to as Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials, or TENORM.
Zenith owned and operated several saltwater disposal wells and paid Ward $9,977 to dispose of filter socks that were potentially contaminated with TENORM. But, instead of legally disposing of the filter socks, Ward dumped them at at an abandoned gas station in Noonan, N.D. and deposited the funds he had received with a bank in Deer Lodge.
The case prompted the state to revise its rules for disposing of radioactive waste, to incentivize legal disposal of radioactive materials by making it more convenient.
At that time, the state did not allow any radioactive waste over 5 picocuries of radium per gram — among the lowest threshold in the nation. A banana, by comparison is about 3.5 picocuries. This limit forced companies to truck virtually all radioactive wastes out of state, despite their low levels. A large portion of them still head to disposal sites in northeastern Montana.
North Dakota commissioned a study of safe disposal limits, and decided based on that study to raise its allowable threshold to 50 picocuries per gram.