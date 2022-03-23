The federal government may not be holding its lease sales, but Montana is, and the results of its latest online auction indicate there is still strong interest in west Bakken oilfields, state officials say.
Montana’s sale ran from Feb. 22 to March 1, and fetched some of the highest prices since the boom. Roosevelt County had the highest prices per acre — ranging from. $110 to $285 an acre. Western Shale put in the winning $285 per acre bid, for 360 acres. Irish oil, meanwhile, took the other three tracts totaling 779 acres for a total of $210,225.
Most of the acreage sold was in Rosebud County, which went for considerably less per acre. Bluebird Energy was the biggest buyer there, taking 9,497.68 acres for a total of $467,325. Sun Coulee took the remaining 2,524.52 Rosebud acres for $398,340. Sun Coulee also had the largest single bid in the sale, at $192,000.
Diamond Resources bought 2,361.68 acres in Daniels and Valley counties for a total of $3,542.52, while Lone Wolf bought 560 acres in Toole County for $840 and SOG bought the remaining 640 acres for $960.
Twin Bridges Resources and Silver Spur Resource split Phillips County acres, each taking 640 acres there for $1,120 and $960 respectively.
The sale as a whole brought in $1.187 million for 36 tracts totaling 18,579.28 acres. The average bid per acre was $63.90.
“We’re ramping up American-made energy in Montana,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said no his Facebook page about the sale. “This quarter, Montana saw a record-setting oil and gas lease sale on state trust lands.”
Federal leases, meanwhile, have been on hold across the nation, including Montana and North Dakota, since President Joe Biden took office and signed executive orders directing a moratorium on new lease sales while the Department of the Interior reviews the federal lease program.
A Louisiana judge ruled that the federal government cannot simply suspend the sales, which are required by Congressional act to be held at least once quarterly, and issued a national injunction against the moratorium.
Subsequent rulings, however, muddied the legal water, including a ruling that tossed the Biden administration’s only lease sale of 2021 in the Gulf of Mexico over what the court said was inadequate environmental analysis.
It had also seemed a separate, subsequent ruling nixing the higher social cost of carbon metric that the Biden administration had plucked from the Obama administration was going to further delay federal lease sales. But a subsequent ruling green lighted the metric. It is a required component in the environmental analysis for lease sales. Under the Trump administration, that figure was $7. The Obama-era figure, however, is $51.
Department of the Interior indicated after that ruling that it would restart planning for oil and gas leasing. But the agency did not name a new date for that to happen.
North Dakota, meanwhile, is trying to revive its stalled lease sale lawsuit, which sought to force the federal government to hold its lease sales within a reasonable deadline. North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms said the state has 400 wells that are ready to be drilled in North Dakota as soon as lease sales can be held.
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, was on Fox News recently pushing back against the Biden administration claims that 9,000 oil and gas leases are going unused. The governor said many of the leases Biden mentioned may never be developed at all because they didn’t prove they could be productive on further examination.
Oil production from federal leases takes about two years to hit markets. Even if BLM were to hold lease sales tomorrow, it wouldn’t necessarily solve the current supply crunch, which has been brought on by sanctions against Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. That hit at the same time as the Biden administration was unveiling a number of regulations that oil and gas industry officials have said will hamper American production.
Oil majors exit Russia
Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes have all announced they have begun to drawn down activities in Russia and will make no new investments.
“As the situation has developed, we have been evaluating our path forward, and have decided to immediately suspend new investment and technology deployment to our Russia operations,” Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said. “We continue to actively monitor this dynamic situation and will fulfill any existing activity in full compliance with applicable international laws and sanctions.
“Safety and security are at the core of who we are as a company, and we urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region.”
Daines joins FERC-fighting bill
Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines is among co-sponsors of the Ensuring National Security Using Reliable Energy Act, led by U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has issued a number of policy statements recently around natural gas and electric reliability. Barasso’s bill would put those off until prices have stabilized.
“FERC’s destructive new policies will make it nearly impossible to build or upgrade any natural gas infrastructure. They will choke the world’s most efficient and safe natural gas delivery network,” Barrasso said. “My legislation stops that from happening. The ENSURE Act will protect the availability of American energy and guard against even higher energy prices for American families. It will allow American energy to heat our homes, power our industries, and keep the lights on.”
The bill follows a full committee hearing to review recent FERC actions as they relate to permitting, construction, and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and other gas infrastructure projects.
North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, meanwhile, have also been very vocal and critical of recent FERC moves.
EPA offering new tool to follow its enforcement activity
The Environmental Protection Agency has unveiled a new tool it’s calling ECHO Notify so that members of the public can stay up-to-date about its environmental enforcement and compliance activities.
The online tool allows users to sign up for weekly emails alerting them to new information about a selected geographic area if a violation or enforcement action has happened nearby.
“EPA is committed to empowering communities with the information they need to understand and make informed decisions about their health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We’ve also seen that increased transparency leads to stronger deterrence of environmental violations. As more people play an active role in protecting their neighborhoods from pollution, EPA has developed ECHO Notify so that finding updates on environmental enforcement and compliance activities is as easy as checking your email.”
In addition to EPA enforcement actions, the tool will also log activity by state and local governments under the Clean Water and Air Acts, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and Safe Drinking water Act. Online at https://echo.epa.gov/tools/echo-notify.
Canadian Pacific strike ends
A strike in Canada that began March 20 and threatened to stop shipments totaling 140,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta has ended.
The MonDak’s senators had all three signed onto a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to prevent the strike, which threatened to further challenge supply logistics at a critical time.
The strike involved 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors, train persons, and yardpersons.
“This issue should have been dealt with proactively, but thankfully the Canadian Pacific railway strike has come to an end. I urge all sides to stay at the table to come to a final resolution,” – Senator Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said.This railroad plays a major role in our nation’s agriculture and energy industries while producers, businesses, and all Americans are facing record inflation and a broader supply chain crisis from the Biden Administration.”
Neon roadside posts coming soon to your highways
North Dakota Department of transportation has $4 million in federal funds it will spend on roadside posts for North Dakota state highways in a project that begins this fall.
About half of state highways will get the safety markers, which are intended to guide traffic and improve motorist safety as part of the state’s Vision Zero Plan.
A large percentage of North Dakota’s serious crashes are caused by lane departures, according to North Dakota Department of Transportation traffic operations engineer Justin Schlosser.
Tioga drone pilot training underway
Tioga Area Economic Development has begun a drone training class, thanks to a $100,000 North Dakota Department of Commerce Technical Skills Training Grant and a generous $25,000 contribution from Enel Green Power and other local sponsors.
Training is being presented by Chris Norgaard and Andy FGreeman and includes 50 hours of flight school, 20 hours of drone training, 10 hours of precision agriculture and 40 hours of ground school.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Enerplus names Houser to Board{/span}Mr. Mark A Houser has been named to the board of directors for Enerplus Corporation. Houser is the founder and principal of Symphero Energy Solutions, an advisory services company in the oil and gas and renewable energy development market. Houser has a long-standing career in the energy sector and has worked for companies like Occidental Petroleum and others going back to 1984.
Activist group urges more American shale production
Remember back when environmental activists secured three seats on Exxon Mobile’s board? That group, Engine No. 1, is now urging more supply from the Permian basin to reduce dependance on foreign supply.
Christopher James, founder of the group, wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that the Permian and the U.S. shale patch are best positioned for quick turnaround and high returns now that America has banned Russian crude.
His op-ed will sound like a familiar refrain to the oil and gas industry, which has long been pushing a similar message.
“Alongside the obvious security and economic benefits to the West, the oil-and-gas industry has the opportunity to ensure the Permian is the cleanest hydrocarbon source in the world. To do this, producers should set aggressive emission-reduction targets and drive methane emissions as close to zero as possible with measuring and monitoring verified by third parties,” James added. “The realization that dependence on oil threatens not only the environment but geopolitical stability should spur businesses and consumers to consider the full spectrum of energy sources without ideological bias.”
Exxon Mobile has set an aggressive target of net zero for greenhouse gases for its Permian assets by 2030. In the Bakken, Exxon operates as XTO. Exxon plans to be net zero for all assets everywhere by 2050.
Meetings, studies & More
Hess Tioga Gas Plant air pollution control permit renewal comment period through April 24. Online at https://tinyurl.com/2p836jy8.
Northern Border Pipeline Company air pollution control permit renewals in Morton, McIntosh, and McKenzie Counties through April 22. Online at https://tinyurl.com/33pfp3pc.