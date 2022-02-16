Among provisions buried in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was one requiring the U.S. Department of Energy to prepare a report on the number of jobs lost as a direct or indirect result of canceling the Keystone XL pipeline.
That report was due on Feb. 13, and has not yet been received by Congress.
Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines has co-authored a letter with Sen. James E. Risch, R-ID, to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to press her agency to send the report to Congress. Daines was joined by North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.
“At the time of its closure, the Keystone XL pipeline project was already under construction nd employed more than 1,500 workers,” the letter says. “By the end of 2021, the Keystone XL was projected to provide approximately 11,000 jobs. The closure erased thousands of real, high-paying jobs and approximately $800 million in wages.”
The full impact of Keystone’s cancellation are important to the American people, the Senators wrote.
“We urge you to complete your obligation under the law and release your report to Congress immediately.”
Haugen-Hoffart appointed to PSC
Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the appointment of Sheri Haugen-Hoffard, Bismarck, to an open seat on the three-member North Dakota public Service Commission.
Haugen-Hoffar is board chairwoman of Capital Electric Cooperative and has also served as a human resource officer in the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner since 2017. Other previous roles include deputy state treasurer, director of education in the North Dakota Securities Department, coordinator for the University of North Dakota’s Division of Continuing Education in Bismarck and emergency service director for the Burleigh-Morton Chapter of the American Red Cross.
“Sheri Haugen-Hoffart brings an extensive background in public service and more than a decade of experience overseeing utilities and looking out for the best interests of customers, making her well-suited to serve on the North Dakota Public Service Commission,” Burgum said.
The Rugby native has a bachelor’s degree from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and a masters in management from the University of Mary inBismarck.
Haugen Hoffart is filling the seat vacated by former PSC Commissioner Brian Kroshus who was appointed state tax commissioner in December of last year.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of North Dakota and look forward to working with commissioners Fedorchak and Christmann and the entire PSC team to carry out its important mission of protecting consumers and the public interest,” Haugen-Hoffart said.
Well Done Foundation adds new field tech
The Bakken-born Well Done Foundation has added Francis Vernwald to its Montana operations. He will be working out of the foundation’s Shelby headquarters and will be responsible for various orphan well measurement and monitoring functions.
Vernwald has been working in the oil and gas industry since 2018 and began plugging wells for Well Done with a local service company in the fall of 2021.
“Francis makes a great addition to our Montana team,” Well Done Foundation Chairman Curtis Shuck said. “He possesses a really strong industry background, as well as genuine passion for the Well Done mission.”
Vernwald was born in Browning Montana, on the eastern slope of the Rocky Mountains. He is a member of the Blackfeet Tribe.
“I want to set an example for my people and leave a better future for my children,” Vernwald said. “To be able to work on Well Done projects on the reservation and in our ancestorial lands means a lot to me and my family.”
North Dakota has best EV charging ports ratio
A study out from Jerry highlights North Dakota as the best state in the nation when it comes to the number of EV charing ports per electric vehicle.
Nationally, there are 21 electric vehicles per public charging port, but in North Dakota there’s 1 charging port for every 1.6 electric vehicle. North Dakota is also listed in a separate report by Zutobi as having 139 public charging ports in all.
The next best states listed by Jerry in their report were Wyoming with one charging port per 1.9 electric vehicles and West Virginia with 1 charging port for every 2.2 electric vehicles.
The worst states were new Jersey, with one charing port for every 19.9 electric vehicles, Hawaii with 1 charging port for every 13.9 vehicles, and Arizona with one charging port for every 13.3 electric vehicles.
The report also found there are about 108,000 public EV charging ports in the United States, compared to an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 gas stations. For comparison, that’s 2,500 gas-powered cars per gas station.
If the estimated 35 million electric vehicles make it to the road by 2030, the United States would need to install about 478 charging ports every day for the next eight years to keep up with them.
Meanwhile, the White House has recently unveiled a framework to distribute $5 billion to states to expand their electric vehicle charging networks.
Under the framework, states will be asked to prioritize interstate highways first. If states don’t submit a plan, the funds will be awarded directly to local jurisdictions or given to other states that did.
President Joe Biden has promised to build out 500,000 charging stations by the end of the decade. His administration has set a goal that half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.
Biden loses another suit in Louisiana
A Louisiana judge has sided with 10 Republican-controlled Staes in a lawsuit that challenged Biden’s reinstatement of an Obama-era social cost of carbon metric the administration planned to roll out this summer.
Jude James Cain of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana has issued a preliminary injunction preventing federal agencies from using the new metric to calculate economic impact from greenhouse gases for permits and other federal regulations.
Last year a different judge from the same Louisiana district also ruled that the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases was illegal.
Despite that ruling, only one federal lease sale has been held since that ruling. A District of Columbia District Court ruling recently invalidated that sale, complicating the future for federal oil and gas lease sales in other states, including North Dakota and Montana.
Meetings & More
API has published a first-edition report on automated safety systems for blow-out prevention. API Bulletin 16H includes recommendations for equipment, interfaces, and management of automated safety systems and alarms for blowout preventers, which are designed to bring a well to a safe state in the event site personnel do not recognize or are unable to respond to a serious well control incident. To learn more about the report, visit api.org.
API has also released new guidance for conservation programs on pipeline rights of way, online at https://tinyurl.com/252kfe6v.