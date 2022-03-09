High gasoline prices will assuredly continue in the wake of a wider ban on Russian oil, announced by the Biden administration on Tuesday, and by the United Kingdom as well.
MonDak lawmakers, most of them Republicans, have meanwhile wasted no time hammering away at policies that they said burden domestic oil production and endanger the nation’s energy security.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, both joined a letter this week to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging her to reverse course on climate risk rules that the Securities and Exchange Commission intends to roll out next week.
“We write to express concern about the potential damaging effects to national security from the unprecedented efforts of federal financial agencies to develop regulations that some intend to use for limiting U.S. energy producers’ access to credit and capital,” Cramer and the other senators wrote in the letter. “Such actions would begin to curtail the supply of domestic energy, leading to higher costs for American households and making our country and allies more vulnerable to the consequences of Russian aggression. The economic toll, as well as the destruction, casualties, and instability from Russia’s energy-based warfare are so significant that we urge you to immediately pause the development of all climate- and energy-related regulations within the Treasury Department, and to urge all other federal financial regulators to follow suit.”
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, pushed back against new pipeline regulations that FERC is proposing during a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The regulations will adversely affect many future projects, and could even hamper existing projects that have already completed environmental impact statements.
The new policies exceed the authority granted by Congress, Hoeven added, and will create tremendous uncertainty in an already burdensome regulatory process.
“Some natural gas projects have waited more than two years for FERC’s consideration, even with their final EIS completed,” Hoeven said. “It is unreasonable to move the goal posts on these applications now. These policy change snot only increase time and cost for these projects, which get passed on to consumers, they will lead some developers to abandon needed energy infrastructure projects entirely. That’s exactly the wrong approach for our nation and is another example of the Biden administration’s similar policies that are hamstringing domestic energy production at the cost of our economy and national security. Without pipeline capacity, we cannot get natural gas to the areas where it is needed most, including to our allies in Europe to reduce their dependence on Russian gas.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, meanwhile, joined a coalition of 24 fellow Republican governors on a letter urging Biden to “unleash” American oil and gas production to restore the nation’s energy independence and help her allies.
“By removing his bans on new oil and gas development on federal lands, building the Keystone XL pipeline, and reinstating regulatory reforms to streamline energy permitting, we can protect our national energy security and sell to our friends rather than buy form our enemies — specifically Russia,” the letter said. “Family budgets have already been stretched thin following record inflation. People in our states cannot afford another spike at the gas pump, and our allies cannot afford to be held hostage by Putin’s tyranny and aggression.”
Even Democrats in the MonDak were getting in on the act. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, wrote letters to the Secretaries of State, Interior, and Energy, urging them to prioritize domestic oil production. In the letter, Tester also said cancellation of Keystone had been shortsighted, and suggested the administration reconsider.
“Development of projects built to high safety and environmental standards like the Keystone XL Pipeline would secure reliable petroleum sources from our allies,” he said. “We should review projects like that one and seek to keep the oil here in America. We should also evaluate our own petroleum exports, and how we can support a stable market that insulates domestic consumers and those in allied countries from the current crisis.”