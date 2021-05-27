Momentum is building for a national well-plugging program North Dakota style. Twelve governors including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have signed a letter endorsing the REGROW act and urging Congress to act quickly to pass the legislation.
REGROW was co-sponsored by North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, and modeled after the state’s Bakken Restart Program, which used $66 million in CARES Act funds to keep oil and gas workers employed plugging and reclaiming orphaned and abandoned wells during the pandemic.
Cramer's bill would set aside $4.7 billion in funds to plug orphan wells and reclaim them. Most of that would go to state and private lands, but $250 million would be reserved to the Bureau of Land Management and $150 million to tribal lands. More than 100,000 oilfield workers lost their job during the pandemic-induced downturn. Cramer's legislation would help put 50,000 of them back to work.
While it was introduced more than a month ago by Cramer and New Mexico’s Democratic Sen. Ben Lujan, the bill has not yet received a hearing or markup.
Twelve states including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in addition to North Dakota signed a letter urging Congress to act swiftly to move the legislation forward. Together, they represent 82 percent of onshore oil and gas production and 66 percent of documented orphan wells.
In the letter, the governors note that the pandemic and Russia-OPEC price war caused crippling job losses and a significant drop in their state's oil tax revenues. The REGROW act would help address both those issues, while at the same time providing remediation of an environmental problem, the governors said.
“The labor pools for natural gas and oil production and well plugging and remediation are the same,” they wrote in the letter. “A healthy influx of these workers will provide job opportunities for tens of thousands of these workers while fast-tracking environmental restoration across the country.”
On their own, the states said they have plugged around 70,000 documented orphaned wells, but at least that many remain.
“This legislation supports state programs by providing an infusion of funds to plug orphaned wells and accelerate the associated environmental benefits,” the governors wrote. “S. 1076 is a good piece of legislation that will put workers back to work, have a real stimulative effect on our economy, protect the environment, and improve communities. We hope you will quickly move this important bill through your committee.”
Gov. Burgum has been a staunch advocate for the Bakken Restart program, noting in a recent NDIC meeting that the program had one of the best return on investments that he has seen. North Dakota spent $66 million of its CARES Act money plugging around 400 abandoned or orphaned wells and reclaiming 134 of them. The North Dakota legislature also allocated $6 million during its most recent session to reclaim the remaining 146 sites.
Abandoned wells are an enormous issue in the United States, as the Williston Herald has written about in previous articles about the Well Done Foundation, a non-profit born and raised in Montana by the former manager of Williston's Red River Oil manager Curtis Shuck.
While today, there are regulations requiring energy companies to have bonds for cleanup and reclamation of oil wells, this was not the case prior to the 1950s. The Environmental Protection Agency has estimated there are 3.2 million abandoned wells in the United States, many of them dating back to that period of time. State regulators meanwhile, have reported at least 56,000 orphaned wells and up to 745,943 undocumented orphaned wells.
Abandoned and orphan wells release significant amounts of greenhouse gases, including methane. Plugging one reduces emissions a good 2,500 metric tons per year, Shuck has told the Williston Herald.
“Methane is like 84 times more gnarly than carbon dioxide,” he said. “So when I say 2,500, that’s on the conservative side. But it is significant. It’s absolutely worth getting out there and doing.”
Shuck's Well Done Foundation is among groups that have provided input to the Biden Administration about the problem of abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across the nation. Biden has not only seemed to embrace the idea of plugging and reclaiming these wells, but has also touted the idea it could be used to put oilfield workers who lost jobs during the pandemic back to work. His infrastructure proposal contains $16 billion for that very purpose.