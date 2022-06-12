Minot State University history professor Joseph Jastrzembski leads a program that broadens the region’s knowledge of the world and world’s knowledge of the area.
The Minot Area for International Visitors (MACIV) will be hosting energy officials from various African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Uganda, starting this weekend.
The Minot segment of the program, which runs from June 11-16, will have the visitors touring and meeting with officials at Falkirk Mine and Coal Creek Power Station, the Oil and Gas Division of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, and the North Dakota Public Service Commission. They will also meet with the mayor and city manager of Minot.
“The African visitors are coming to the United States to learn more about sustainability and extractive industries,” said Jastrzembski, MACIV executive director. “A good portion of North Dakota’s energy portfolio includes oil, gas, and coal industries which are at the helm of developing sustainable strategies to keep these areas viable into the future. Communities in central and western North Dakota, including Minot, depend in no small measure on the economic strength of the energy sector.”
The energy officials are visiting the Minot region under the auspices of the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the U.S. Department of State. IVLP is the department’s premier professional exchange program and, through short-term visits to the United States, current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields experience the country firsthand and cultivate lasting relationships with their American counterparts.
The programs reflect the participants’ professional interests and support the foreign policy goals of the United States. This IVLP visit is organized around the theme of Extractive Industries and Sustainability.
MACIV draws its membership from Minot State University and the Minot region and has worked with the Department of State and other agencies for over 25 years crafting high-quality programs for international visitors.