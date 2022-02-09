North Dakota’s hydrogen hub plans took another major step forward Wednesday, with the announcement that Bakken Energy has signed an agreement with MHA Nation to supply natural gas to the Great Plains Hydrogen Hub.
The hydrogen hub is locating in the former Great Plains Synfuels facility near Beulah. The plant will be redeveloped and ultimately connected by pipeline to a clean energy network Mitsubishi Power Americas is establishing across North America. Equipment at the Synfuels plant will allow production of hydrogen that is 95 to 96 percent decarbonized, Bakken Energy officials have told the Williston Herald, making it comparable to so-called “green” hydrogen produced using excess renewable energy.
Chairman of the MHA Nation Mark Fox said his tribe is excited to become part of a development that will decarbonize natural gas and help the world meet net neutral goals by 2030.
“Natural gas from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation will enable the clean energy we need to save our planet, and, in the process, will allow us to put in place the infrastructure needed to end the excessive flaring of natural gas on our lands, improving the quality of life of our members,” he said.
Bakken Energy founders, meanwhile, highlighted the strength in local connections that the deal makes. They envision a regional hub that is a strong and integral part of the regional community.
“I believe it is possible to develop the clean energy our country needs while doing good in local communities,” Costco co-founder, retired CEO and major shareholder in Bakken Energy Jim Sinegal said. “Partnering with the MHA Nation allows our Great Plains Hydrogen Hub to do just that.”
Chairman and Founder of Bakken Energy Steven Lebow said the agreement fits well with the “bold vision” he has for the hydrogen hub.
“For us, the Hub is the beginning of building the next great company in the clean energy field,” he said, “(We are) focused on making clean, affordable hydrogen available to drive hydrogen adoption and accelerate decarbonization.”
The Great Plains Synfuels Plant was built in 1984 in response to the 1970s energy crisis to make natural gas from lignite. The plant is an ideal candidate for a hydrogen hub, in part thanks to equipment, already on site, that can be used for newer, more efficient production processes to make hydrogen for fuel.
Older methods use steam to knock hydrogen out of natural gas, but thanks to its history as a gasification plant, North Dakota’s hub will be using auto-thermal reforming. That process will allow the hub to capture 95 to 96 percent of carbon emissions from its blue hydrogen, taking an estimated 6 million tons of carbon out of the annual emissions stream. That’s the equivalent of removing a million cars from the road.
The resulting product is comparable in carbon intensity to that produced by renewables — but will be much cheaper, Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins has told the Williston Herald.
“It’s going to be, I’ll call it 1/6 of the cost of hydrogen produced from renewables,” he said in an interview last year. “Much lower than if we were just using the traditional steam methane reforming process, which is less efficient and more limiting when it comes to carbon.”
Bakken Energy’s $2 billion hydrogen hub is expected to be operational much more quickly than usual. It could be commercially operational in early 2027. It is likely to be among the largest such facilities in North America. Its gross hydrogen production capacity will be 348,000 metric tons per year of clean hydrogen, and its cost of production will be among the lowest available in the United States.
The hydrogen hub is intended to be regional, producing, delivering and storing clean hydrogen suitable for use in high-energy needs such as for transportation, as well as agriculture, and other uses throughout the upper Midwest.
“Our Great Plains Hydrogen Hub achieves the objectives of the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot – large scale clean hydrogen production at $1/kg by 2030 – and it does so years ahead of time,” Hopkins said in a media release. “The redevelopment gives us an unbeatable cost advantage which will enable the build out of infrastructure that will benefit additional hydrogen production, including hydrogen from renewables, on our way to becoming the largest and lowest cost producer of clean hydrogen in the country.”
Mitsubishi Power Americas President and CEO Bill Newsom has said North Dakota’s hydrogen hub is a vital component of a national hydrogen network it wants to build out across the nation.
“The energy transition requires unprecedented collaboration. Partnering with the MHA Nation will enable us to build out the hydrogen infrastructure in the Midwest cost effectively and help accelerate the energy transition. The North Dakota hydrogen hub is critical to achieving net-zero,” he said. “Together with our partners, we are creating a Change in Power.”
The hydrogen hub is one of several key developments that have been announced since Gov. Doug Burgum challenged North Dakota’s oil and gas industry to work with the state to achieve net carbon neutral by 2030. That announcement has since attracted more than $25 billion in capital projects from around the globe to the state, many of which hope to leverage the state’s “geologic jackpot” for carbon storage.
The hydrogen hub is widely seen in the state as assuring there is a vital space for the state’s natural gas in a future low-carbon world.
“The State of North Dakota looks forward to being the home of the Great Plains Hydrogen Hub, which will be a key contributor to achieving our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 and a key player in the emerging hydrogen economy,” he said in a media release. “This partnership between MHA Nation and Bakken Energy will add value to North Dakota’s abundant natural gas resources while also advancing our shared goal of reducing flaring. We support hydrogen development as part of our all-of-the-above energy approach and efforts to create jobs, diversify our economy and bolster U.S. energy security.”