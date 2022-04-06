The MHA Nation now has title to 123 mineral tracts that had been the subject of litigation, according to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court of Columbia.
The titles were recorded on April 4, according to the filing, as lands held in trust by the United States for tribes. The order notes further that federal defendants will meet and confer with parties to the suit to discuss next steps.
Unpaid royalties from the tracts of land, which North Dakota had been trying to claim, are worth an estimated $100 million.
North Dakota had argued it acquired the minerals upon becoming a state in 1889, under what is known as the Equal Footing Doctrine. But earlier this year in February, the Biden administration issued an opinion that riverbed minerals within the Fort Berthold Reservation did not pass to North Dakota via that, reversing a n exactly opposite Trump-era opinion.
Interior Solicitor Robert T. Anderson said he based his opinion on an extensive historical survey, including the 1936 Margold Opinion and a 2017 Tompkins option that the original bed of the Missouri River within the boundaries of Fort Berthold should be held in trust for the MHA Nation.
“The Jordan Opinion’s disruption of this long-standing precedent was insufficiently supported by law and by historical facts regarding the tribal use of the Missouri River and the purpose of the reservation,” Anderson wrote in his opinion. “My conclusion reaffirms the Department’s position dating back nearly 86 years and is supported by recent and past Supreme Court precedent on the matter. Based upon this determination, I further conclude that the mineral interests underlying the original bed of the Missouri River, as well as the interests underlying dry uplands taken and then restored as stated in the 1949 Takings Act and the 1984 Mineral Restoration act, respectively, are held in trust for the benefit of the (MHA) Nation.”
The MHA nation’s suit took a similar tack to a separate mineral dispute filed by the Wilkinson family and other mineral owners of land that now lies under Lake Sakakawea. The man-made lake didn’t exist when North Dakota became a state, and that was central to arguments against the state’s ownership claims.
The courts have ultimately sided with the Wilkinsons and now the MHA nation as to who should own the minerals under Lake Sakakawea. North Dakota lawmakers, too, have weighed in, passing legislation spelling out that the state only owns minerals under the original, historical Missouri Riverbed.
MHA Nation and other mineral owners have decades of records showing ownership of the minerals North Dakota tried to claim.
MHA Nation Chairman Micheal Fox said at the time of the decision he was pleased with the outcome of the legal dispute.
“The Department of Interior has now corrected the grave injustice caused by the Jorjani Opinion and restored the federal government’s long-standing recognition that the Missouri riverbed within the fort Berthold Reservation belongs to the MHA Nation. We look forward to working with the Department of Interior to implement Solicitor Anderson’s Opinion and to protect the MHA Nation’s historic rights to the Missouri riverbed.”