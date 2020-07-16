Another dispute has begun involving mineral rights underneath Lake Sakakawea, this time in the Fort Berthold area.
The Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation have filed suit in federal court for $100 million in unpaid royalties and future payments from oil and gas drilling under the manmade lake bed.
The suit follows a May decision from the Department of the Interior, acting on a request from North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, that reversed an Obama-era opinion that had backed tribal claims to the minerals, as well as two 1936 opinions that supported the tribe's claim as well.
North Dakota has argued that it assumed ownership of the Missouri riverbed when it became a state in 1889, citing the Equal Footing Doctrine. However Lake Sakakawea did not exist then.
The MHA Nation’s suit will be following in familiar footsteps, even if it begins in federal court. In 2012, the Wilkinson family was among mineral owners filing suit after North Dakota suddenly claimed it owned all the minerals under Lake Sakakawea — despite decades of records to the contrary. The courts ultimately sided with the Wilkinsons in the case, although some related challenges are still pending with the North Dakota Supreme Court.
“The MHA Nation is going down the same road as the Wilkinsons, having to turn to our courts to protect their property rights through a constitutional takings claim,” said attorney Josh Swanson, who represented the Wilkinsons.
Swanson was unsure if the MHA suit would have any impact on the Wilkinson case, but said the tribe's suit could well be influenced by what happens in the Wilkinson case.
“Is it possible our Supreme Court has followed these recent developments, and it could influence their thinking about the State’s unconstitutional conduct across the board on this issue?” he said. “Maybe. It’s also possible it will have zero impact. In either event the Supreme Court’s decision will be a very important case in takings law jurisprudence. That could come into play in the MHA Nation case.”
As in the case of the Wilkinson suit, MHA officials say they have decades of records showing their tribe owns the minerals North Dakota is trying to claim.
"The Department of Interior violated both its fiduciary duty as the Tribe’s trustee and its treaty obligations when DOI illegally took away the MHA Nation’s rights to the Missouri riverbed and gave these rights to the state of North Dakota in a false M-Opinion issued by DOI Solicitor Daniel Jorjani on May 26, 2020,” MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said. “This new M-Opinion purports to overturn over 80 years of existing DOI precedent, two prior DOI M-Opinions and a binding DOI Interior Board of Land Appeals decision, all finding that the Missouri Riverbed was held in trust by the federal government for the MHA Nation before North Dakota statehood. This lawsuit in the Court of Federal Claims seeks to hold DOI financially responsible for this illegal taking of our property rights and for the breach of the duties DOI owes to the MHA Nation under its trust responsibilities and our Treaties. MHA Nation will also seek to set aside this wrongfully decided and false Jorjani M-Opinion."