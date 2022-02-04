Environmental groups are not the only ones submitting comments to EPA in support of its methane emissions proposal.
American Petroleum Institute has also sent supportive comments for directly regulating methane emissions, as opposed to the alternative tax schemes that were part of the failed Build Back Better legislation.
In fact, the tax scheme was among factors that sunk that particular piece of legislation, with Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West. Virginia and Montana’s Jon Tester among Senators skeptical of the plan.
API also submitted suggestions to improve the regulations as well, and used the occasion to highlight industry-led accomplishments when it comes to reducing methane emissions.
“Reducing methane emissions is a priority for our industry, and we are committed to advancing the development, testing and utilization of new technologies and practices to better understand, detect and further mitigate emissions,” API SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola wrote in the submitted comments. “API supports the cost-effective direct regulation of methane from new and existing sources across the supply chain and directionally supports the EPA proposal to reduce VOC and methane emissions.”
Average methane emissions have dropped nearly 60 percent across all seven major producing regions from 2011 to 2020, API pointed out, despite significant increases to American production.
API urged EPA to publish the rule text for the proposed regulations before setting the new source applicability date.
“Without regulatory text, affected facilities cannot know with certainty what regulatory requirements EPA has proposed and are thus unable to reasonably plan to comply with the final rule,” Macchiarola said. “API is committed to working with EPA and the administration as it develops and finalizes regulations that are cost-effective, facilitate innovation and further the progress made in reducing emissions, to ensure that the oil and gas industry can continue to provide the world with the affordable, reliable energy it needs while reducing emissions and addressing the risks of climate change.”