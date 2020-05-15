The company building the Davis Refinery in Billings County, North Dakota, could become a high-profile target for environmentalists, considering that there are already lawsuits related to its proximity to the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
That has prompted Meridian Energy Group to form a partnership with Pinkerton, a well-known global security firm that touts its ability to proactively assess and prepare for risks ahead of time.
“DAPL really set the best example of not being prepared for out-of-state influencers to come in and try to affect growth and development in North Dakota," said Meridian Energy COO Lance Medlin.
By preparing ahead of time for that potential, Medlin said Meridian hopes to avoid any situations where protesters are not treated humanely.
“This was actually a conversation we had with Pinkerton, and they felt the same way, that things got out of hand with DAPL,” Medlin said.
Among tactics Pinkerton told Meridian it will not use is releasing security dogs on protesters.
“We came to agreement very early on about what is an appropriate response,” Medlin said. “No matter how adamant they are about their opinions, there is a basic human rights expectation for how they are treated. So Pinkerton brings a very mature, responsible way to interface with any security risks.”
Medlin added that the security situation for the Davis Refinery will be quite different from the challenges Dakota Access faced.
For one, the refinery is surrounded by private property, which have all been posted as private through the landowners. Meridian Energy has also acquired thousands of acres surrounding its site, which puts the territory around the facility directly under the company’s control.
“There isn’t a physical opportunity to protest next to the site, and we did that intentionally, to defuse any situation that could possibly develop,” Medlin said.
Davis refinery is about 3.8 miles from Theodore Roosevelt Park at its closest point, and 16 miles from its entrance.
Pinkerton will not only provide security services for the Davis Refinery, however. It has also met with local law enforcement and other community officials to discuss ways the company can help fill gaps in existing infrastructure, whether for surveillance, cyber monitoring, or other services in which Pinkerton specializes.
“They are a multinational, large, mature company with a lot of resources that are now available to those entities as well,” Medlin said.
Pinkerton Managing Director Jason Maddox said the company will use a six-phase holistic approach in managing security risks for Meridian.
"As Meridian’s main securities partner, Pinkerton will serve as the strategic point of contact for all solutions through their holistic approach to Security Enterprise Risk Management," he said. "As innovative leaders in our field, we look forward to supporting Meridian’s clean fuel vision and goals through our specialized solutions."
So far, there’s been no sign of any protest camps setting up, Medlin said.
Meridian is continuing to advance its site preparation. The scheduled start time was to be in 2020, with production set for late 2020 to early 2021.
The facility will refine Bakken crude oil to serve regional markets with up to 49,500 barrels per day of high-quality diesel fuel. It’s location was chosen based on a number of factors, including proximity to oil and gas pipelines, highways, and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line.
“Things are moving really fast now actually,” Medlin said. “We have a tremendous amount of momentum, and will be able to announce more progress soon.”
Refineries, Medlin added, are somewhat insulated from drops in crude oil prices.
“That margin in the middle doesn’t really change,” he explained. “The cost to refine is pretty stable.”
Refinery jobs are more stable, and by having more refineries dedicated to processing its crude oil, North Dakota can retain more of its value chain.