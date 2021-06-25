Meridian Davis signed a deal with its contractor on June 12 to complete a detailed design and fix a firm price for the 49,500 barrel per day refinery it wants to build near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. That’s key to lining up the refinery’s financing, Meridian CEO William Prentice told the Williston Herald.
“We’re in great shape,” he said. “We just have to finish up a couple of agreements, get some more engineering done so we can fix the, the firm wants some price of the refinery.”
Meridian also, on June 4, signed a memorandum of understanding with global transportation and logistics provider Savage to work out the design and construction details for a rail terminal at the Davis refinery.
That’s the latest in a string of agreements that fix various aspects of the plant’s future operation. Among these is a contract with Utah-based Kiva Energy to purchase the propane produced by the refinery, and to market any butane the refinery doesn’t itself use.
Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Program granted Meridian a second extension of time to start construction, to prevent the state’s highly litigated air permits from expiring.
David Stroh, with North Dakota’s air quality program, said the extension was granted based on both the protracted environmental litigation the plant faced and the coronavirus pandemic. Prentice told regulators those two things consumed a majority of the company’s first 18-month extension.
Stroh said the reasons Meridian gave for the extension made sense, and so it was granted with one exception. The three-month extension is one month shorter than what the company had requested.
That puts Sept. 12 as the new deadline to start building what will be the nation’s first greenfield refinery in decades. Some site work has already begun at the facility’s location, but that won’t work in this case to fulfill the requirement to start construction, Stroh said. To fulfill that aspect, Meridian must either sign a major contractual obligation to undertake construction, or actually place on site or erect equipment on site that is specific to the air-quality permit.
Meridian has boasted it will be the greenest refinery in the world once operational, and Stroh said he has no doubts the company can deliver when it comes to the restrictions of its air permit, which rates the plant as merely a synthetic minor source.
No other refinery in the nation meets that standard today, but the technology Meridian proposes can be found scattered here and there in isolation at one or another refinery, Stroh explained. The only thing that’s really new here is, Meridian is going to bring it all together under one roof.
Despite that, however, Meridian’s air-quality permit in particular, as well as its location near Theodore Roosevelt Park, proved a lightning rod to environmentalists and spawned a series of lawsuits. The permitting and the site were ultimately upheld, but the company has since faced litigation on other fronts, including contractors seeking payment.
Prentice said he couldn’t comment on outstanding litigation, but suggested the problem was related to misunderstandings that arose from pandemic-related delays.
“You know we had a lot of engineering contractors and so forth that were also very upset by the delays,” Prentice said. “There are several contractors that are sitting on amounts that are owed, that are going to get paid here as we get the funding, that should have gotten paid two years ago. They understand. We’re not the only ones that have been hurt.”
The pandemic did make financing oil and gas projects hard in general for most oil and gas projects, Prentice acknowledged in the letter he wrote to regulators. However, the new ESG environment has not been a barrier he told the Williston Herald.
“We are a pure play in ESG,” he said. “If you accept the fact that fossil fuels have to be part of the equation, then we are as pure as the driven snow when it comes to ESG. We’re the only company out there that is maximizing the benefits of modern technology in producing fossil-derived, refined products in a way that is clean, meets the needs of society, and checks all those boxes.”
Projections by international energy agencies have forecast that oil and gas will remain a significant part of the world’s energy mix into 2050, even if all commitments of the Paris Accord are met. That gives the very best, ESG-compliant oil and gas projects a seat at the table.
Meridian completed its ESG management plant in February of last year.
“It took us three months to go through the process at Morgan Stanley to prove that we were the answer to that problem,” Prentice said. “We are the ESG-compliant answer. ESG is not a barrier to our financing. ESG is, now that there are adults in the room speaking in terms of investing in energy, we are the answer.”
Prentice said now that activity is returning to normal and oil land gas demand and supply curves are balancing, the company is “happily clawing” its way back to where it should have been.
“It’ll get built,” he said. “We’re going about our business. Nothing more to say. We just need to build a refinery now, like we said we would.”