MDU’S Interim Rate Increase Approved

The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) who regulates electric and gas utilities, has approved Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.’s (MDU) request to implement a temporary increase for electric rates while PSC considers a much larger, permanent increase.
The interim rate would affect the average customer’s monthly bill by 5.3%, or $5.09. This is applied to the amount billed under a customer’s basic service, energy, and demand charge.
Montana-Dakota Utilities CO. (MDU) submitted applications for temporary and permanent rate increases for electric service in North Dakota on May 16, 2022. The last increase in electric general rates was in August 2017.
The proposed permanent increase is for $25.4 million annually over current prices, or a 12.3% overall increase based on a 2023 future test year. If approved, the monthly bill for a typical non-space heating residential customer would increase by approximately $14.95.
Reasons for the increase request include increased investments since 2017 — including an 88-megawatt natural gas turbine that is currently under construction and expected to go online in 2023, the associated depreciation with the increased investments, and increases in property taxes, labor, software maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and other recent inflationary increases.
Interim rates are effective for services rendered on or after July 15, 2022, for the 93,500 electric customers in the 119 North Dakota communities MDU serves.
“We recognize prices have increased for many day-to-day necessities because of inflation increasing in mid-2021 and exceeding 8% in early 2022; however, a good portion of the investments that are part of this regulatory request were made before rising inflation,” Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota Utilities said. “We believe the investments are prudent to ensure safe and reliable electric service to our customers. Current prices do not reflect the cost of providing electric service to our North Dakota customers, which is why we are requesting this increase.”
If PSC issues a final order that is less than the interim revenue, the excess collected by the company would be refunded to customers. A work session has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on August 18, which will outline when a public input meeting may be held, and when the evidential hearing will be held. PSC has up to seven months to issue a decision.
Mark Hanson, spokesman for MDU told the Williston Herald that the public is encouraged to make comments regarding this increase to the PSC directly, as they will decide the final outcome of this request.