MDU Resources announces five-year capital investment plan

MDU Resources Group intends to make $3.5 billion in total capital investments over the next five years, from 2023–27, the company announced recently.
Bismarck-based MDU plans to expand various power production upgrades and public-sector projects, while anticipating growth from participating in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs, and Inflation Reduction acts.
Among projects expected to benefit from MDU's capital investments, the company announced it intends to "reduce natural gas flaring up in the Bakken while allowing producers to move more gas to market."
MDU Resources President and CEO David L. Goodin cited renewed focus on natural gas as a factor in the company's future investments.
"Our capital investment plan includes a number of key projects that are expected to provide organic growth across our businesses, with particular emphasis on upgrades and expansions to our electric transmission infrastructure and our natural gas transportation and distribution systems," Goodin said. "These capital investments encompass all our businesses while we continue to make progress toward our strategic initiatives of creating two pure-play public companies."
A few months ago, MDU announced the spinoff of Knife River Corp. The company also recently announced a "strategic review process" for MDU Construction Services Group in Bismarck.
MDU's growth plan — the result of a reported expanding customer base across the Midwest — includes "construction of transmission and substations, power production upgrades and improvements."
As part of the growth and increased capital investments, MDU announced it expects to invest $220 million in a 345-kilovolt transmission project in southeastern North Dakota.
In addition, MDU is expecting to collectively add 300 million cubic feet per day of "incremental natural gas transportation capacity" to support industrial customers, local distribution companies and electric power generation to meet increasing natural gas demands in the Midwest.