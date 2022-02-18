Marathon Petroleum will not be adding production growth capital to its 2022 budget in any of its plays. That’s regardless of whether commodity prices continue to “surprise with upside,” in the words of Marathon Executive Vice President of Operations Mike Henderson.
“I will remind everyone that we’ve eliminated production metrics from all scorecards, and have included unique free cash flow performance stock units in our executive long-term incentive design,” Marathon Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Lee Tillman said.
This is all part of Marathon’s emphasis on return of capital to shareholders in 2022.
Something else the company will be prioritizing in 2022 is strong ESG performance. The company announced in January an ambitious goal for 99 percent gas capture. But that was actually something they had already achieved in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.
“We expect to perform at or above this level in 2022 and beyond,” Tillman added. “We’ve also recently introduced new quantitative goals for the near, medium and long-term horizon across our core environmental focus areas: GHG intensity, methane Intensity and gas capture.”
Those goals complement an existing 2025 GHG intensity reduction goal of 50 percent versus a 2019 baseline. Taken together, Tillman said it is a “pragmatic road map” to achieve GHG intensity reduction consistent with the trajectory that has been laid out by the Paris Climate Agreement.
“Importantly, our 2030 GHG and methane intensity objectives represent industry-leading improvement, and will contribute to absolute performance that is competitive with the very best oil and gas producers globally,” he said.
Tillman sees a strong ESG performance in every play as foundational to Marathon’s longevity, and to oil and gas in general.
“Oil and gas are essential to a thoughtful and orderly transition to a lower carbon future, and to protect the standard of living we have all come to enjoy and to which others around the world strive to attain,” he said. “Access to responsible, reliable, and affordable energy is the great social equalizer, and is the foundation upon which the world’s modern economy is built. We are proud to play our role in supporting U.S. energy security, which protects the U.S. consumer and serves as a powerful tool of foreign policy, providing options for both the U.S. and our allies.”
It’s no longer an either-or proposition, he added.
“We must take on the dual challenge of meeting the world’s growing energy needs while also prioritizing all elements of our ESG performance, including efforts to address climate change,” he said. “This is not an either/or proposition and failure on either front is not acceptable.”
He pleaded, however, that the approach take into account the free market, innovation, and an “all of the above” energy approach.
“We are unfortunately experiencing firsthand the impacts of misguided energy policy and the dramatic role it can play on energy affordability as well as geopolitical stability,” he said.
In the Bakken, the company is looking at bringing 50 to 60 wells online, largely focused in Hector, Henderson said. The company is also exploring longer laterals across its plays to continue driving better efficiency.
Capital is split 75 percent to the Bakken and Eagle Ford with the remaining 25 percent headed to the Permian. A breakdown of how much is going to the Bakken was not available.
This 75-25 distribution stays roughly the same in the company’s five-year plan.
Production from year-to-year in the Bakken will be flat, Henderson said. The company is presently running three rigs, according to North Dakota’s daily activity report.
Each of the company’s basins, including the Bakken, has better than a 10-year drilling inventory, Tillman added.
“These are still very economic opportunities across the board within both the Eagle Ford and the Bakken,” he added. “But also within Oklahoma and Delaware, with obviously, Oklahoma benefitting somewhat from some of the strength in NGL and gas pricing. But quite frankly, that uplifts all of the portfolio.”