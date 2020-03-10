Marathon Oil will cut its 2020 capital budget by $500 million, an approximate 30 percent reduction in its planned 2019 capital spending, but the bulk of its cuts won’t be in the Bakken.
The cuts will include a suspension of its drilling and completion activity in Oklahoma, where the company has been running three rigs and one hydraulic fracturing crew. It will “meaningfully reduce” it’s drilling and completion activity in the Northern Delaware, where it’s running four rigs and one hydraulic fracturing crew. And it will suspend further resource play exploration drilling and leasing activity, originally set at $200 million for 2020.
In the Eagle Ford and the Bakken, however, where the company has eight rigs and three hydraulic fracturing crews, development programs will be “optimized.”
The company did not respond to emails asking for additional color on what that optimization might entail.
Marathon Oil’s Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman said the cuts were in response to recent commodity price volatility and supply-demand shocks. Namely, a dramatic sell-off Monday, prompted by an announcement that Saudi Arabia will not only cut crude oil prices for China and Europe by $6 to $7 per barrel, but is ramping up production by 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.
The price cut particularly targets markets important to Russia, after it rejected a proposed 1.5 million barrel per day production cut.
That sent crude oil prices plunging 31 percent in early trades Monday morning. They had settled to a 26 percent drop by close of business. The shockwave also triggered a sell-off in many other stocks, dropping the S & P 500 so rapidly that circuit breakers kicked in, temporarily shutting down Wall Street.
The circuit breaker helped, but the Dow and Nasdaq still dropped 6 to 7 percent and the DOW Jones average shed something like 2,000 points.
On Tuesday, prices rallied somewhat — rising so fast new circuit breakers were triggered — but some of the gains were quickly lost. The volatility suggests it will take time for the true market impacts to be known.
Capital spending cuts like those Marathon just released, however, probably won’t hurt the outlook for a market that was not only already over-supplied when it comes to oil and gas, but facing declining demand amid travel restrictions and factory suspensions to control the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re taking swift and decisive action to defend our cash flow generation, protect our balance sheet and fund our dividend,” Tillman said. “We believe our foundational work is already in place with a high-quality, multi-basin portfolio that affords us the flexibility that we’re exercising today. Our balance sheet reflects a conservative leverage profile and significant liquidity. And at every level of the company we continue to strive to relentlessly drive down our cash flow breakeven, while operating safely and responsibly. This framework has served us well, and it positions us to navigate a challenging oil price environment ahead.”
Marathon will continue to monitor commodity prices and adjust its capital spending accordingly, and said it will provide a more comprehensive update to its revised 2020 plan during its first quarter earnings call in May.
Marathon ended 2019 with about $3.9 billion of liquidity. That includes $858 million cash and cash equivalents, as well as an untapped $3 billion credit facility backed by 18 leading global financial institutions. The maturity date for that was recently extended to May 2023.
The company’s first significant debt maturity occurs in November 2022.