Marathon and ADM have recently announced that they have officially closed on the joint venture in Spiritwood, which they announced earlier this year in August.
Named Green Bison Soy Processing, the joint venture includes a $350 million soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, 75 percent owned by ADM and 25 percent by MPC.
The soybean processing plant is expected to be ready in 2023. It will source local soybeans to produce 600 million pounds of soybean oil that it will exclusively supply to MPC each year. That’s enough feedstock to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel annually.
New year, new training requirements
TrainND Northwest is ready to meet the new CDL training requirements that go into effect next year in February 2022. As part of their efforts to prepare, a thorough review of curriculum has been completed, and the program has been found to meet the new rules. The program has also registered for the TPR system, and has been approved by FMCSA.
TrainND has on-site NDDOT and CSTIMS approved third party testing to help students and industry partners limit the time it takes to get an appointment at local NDDOT Testing Centers, or int he state that the student received their CLP.
Monthly enrollment is available at the TrainND Northwest campus in Williston, and it is available on alternating months in Dickinson on the DSU campus or Minot at the Minot Job Service and range road portion at AGT Foods.
In January, the CDL course will go from 120 hours to 165 hours, to give entry level driver students more time to learn new concepts and make it more likely that firms can hire them. Industry partners have told TrainND it can be difficult to consider entry-level drivers that have only recently received their CDL and have minimal behind the wheel experience.
For more information, please visit www.willistonstate.edu, call 701.774.4200, or stop by 1410 University Avenue, Williston, ND. Also visit www.willistonstate.augusoft.net/, call 701.572.2835, or stop by at 415 22nd Ave NE. Williston, ND.
Climate showdown ahead
Briefs are accumulating in a Supreme Court case that will look at the scope of EPA’s climate authority over power plants. The case, West Virginia, et al v EPA, was filed by a coalition of red states and coal companies. It is set for Feb. 28.
North Dakota’s Congressional delegation was among 47 senators and 43 House members who joined an amicus brief filed in support of the petitioners, which includes North Dakota.
In the brief, the legislators said they agree that the Clean Power Plan has exceeded congressional intentions and is a significant overreach.
“If Congress had intended to give the EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly,” the brief states. “An administrative agency like the EPA may decide issues of such vast economic and political significance only when the agency can point to ‘clear congressional authorization.
“Decisions regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the power sector are major policy questions with vast economic and political significance. Only elected members of Congress, representing the will of the people, may decide these questions. The EPA’s attempt to issue expansive regulations cannot stand in the absence of clear congressional authorization.”
Hold onto your gas caps
With the end of the pandemic in sight, JP Morgan is among analysts predicting we could see $125 oil next year. The prediction, and the thought process behind it, are part of the firms Outlook 2022, which it has titled “Preparing for a Vibrant Cycle.”
Based on elevated household savings, JP Morgan products strong consumption in 2022, which will lay the foundation for a return to a vibrant economy. Just how vibrant will depend on those pesky cross currents, like the monetary response to inflation, the success of Chinese polcicy makers in rebalancing their economy, and the pace of the transition for COVId from pandemic to endemic disease.
The complete report is online at https://tinyurl.com/2p82rux3.
Carbon capture headwinds
A Texas LNG plant that aims to use carbon capture to make its operations the greenest in the world is forcing FERC to do a deep dive in how such projects should be handled.
The company, for its part, has outlined a plan that would take the equivalent of nearly 1 million cars worth of carbon emissions off the road annually.
But critics of the Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville doubt the company can achieve that goal, and say that carbon capture is misguided anyway.
The direction FERC ultimately takes with this project is a bellwether for how the agency is likely to handle other such projects that seek to use carbon capture technology to reduce their carbon intensity.
Separately, on the carbon capture front, the Department of Energy has established an office to boost carbon capture, nuclear power, and batteries. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has made positive comments regarding carbon capture during visits to North Dakota and at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.
Another bite at the apple
California and other states will be allowed to set vehicle emissions standards that are stricter than the federal government’s, after the Biden administration finalized a Department of Transportation rule replaying a Trump-era decision that prohibited states from doing that. Meanwhile, the EPA separately finalized new and more ambitious greenhouse gas emission standards for automobiles.
Meetings & more
Orphaned well webinar, 2:30 to 4 p.m. EST Jan. 6. Register at Zoom link https://tinyurl.com/2r47t224 for roundtable discussion of federal orphaned well program for federal lands.d
Public comment period open on draft permit for Environmental Solutions Special Waste Landfill through Jan. 27. Online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9baj8y.
Public hearing Scheduled for Feb. 2 on Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Fund rules. Comment period open through Feb. 16. Online at https://tinyurl.com/yns8fksf.