The most significant event in the last decade, in my mind, was the release of the updated USGS report on the Bakken and Three Forks. It provided a formal legitimacy to the amazing production results, as well as the future potential of the Bakken and Three Forks. Financial investment institutions and government agencies had something official, to back them up in their planning decisions.
The next major event to revolutionize the Bakken and Three Forks will be the development of a successful EOR method that can be coupled with petro-chemical industries, to utilize the current excess supply of natural gas liquids, like ethane, propane, and butane. This will create another layer of economic development and jobs, and add further value to the resource.