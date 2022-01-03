liberty Midstream Solutions logo
By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Liberty Midstream Solutions has reported a leak of 400 barrels of produced water, according to a media release from the Division of Oil and Gas.

The Division was notified that the release occurred on Sunday, January 2 at the Stomping Horse Service Well 2, about 7 miles north of Tioga due to freezing temperatures which caused a pump leak.

All of the product was contained on-site. At the time of reporting all 400 barrels of oil had been recovered and hauled away.

A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor any additional cleanup required.

Tags

Load comments