Liberty plans to hold an investor day June 17 in Denver this year, to discuss trends in the energy sector, as well as their acquisition of Schlumberger’s North American assets during the pandemic-induced downturn.
“Liberty’s transformative acquisition of Schlumberger’s North American frac business takes our leadership position to new heights, supporting our industry’s efficiency and sustainability efforts and Liberty’s efforts to drive superior shareholder returns,” the company said in a media release. “Learn how Liberty is pushing the frontiers of digital technology in the service industry in a safe, efficient, and responsible way to achieve these goals.”
The event offers interactive presentations, as well as engagement with company leaders and experts, and even a “mystery guest” whose topic is “Energy and the Current Narrative.”
There will be frac site tours June 16 and June 18. These have limited capacity. There will also be a live webcast of the investor day presentations at http://investors.libertyfrac.com.
North Dakota seeks technology award nominations
The Technology Council of North Dakota is seeking nominations for 2021 North Dakota Technology Awards. The nomination deadline is June 30. There are three categories: Premier Tech Business, Technology Innovator and North Dakota Tech Champion. Additional information on award criteria and nomination forms are available online at technd.org/Technology-Awards.
TechND was founded in 2000 by North Dakota business, government, and education leaders to recognize the individuals, entities and businesses that are changing the face of the technology industry.
TechND advocates for a positive business climate for technology companies, addressing tech workforce needs, encouraging infrastructure development, and providing knowledge sharing opportunities for its membership.
UND, University Wyoming get funds to research rare earth production
The University of North Dakota and the University of Wyoming were among institutions in coal states receiving funds to research opportunities to produce rare earth elements, which are needed to make batteries, magnets, and other components necessary to renewable energy. The U.S. faces persistent shortages in the domestic supply of rare earths.
UND received $1.5 million for a coalition that will drive the expansion and transformation of coal and coal-based resources in the Williston Basin, to extract rare earth elements and critical minerals and produce nonfuel carbon-based products. University of Wyoming also received $1.5 million for a project to quantify and assess opportunities to extract rare earths for carbon fiber composites in aircraft and high-powered magnets and batteries in electric vehicles.
The Department of Energy awarded $19 million to 13 projects in a variety of fossil-fuel producing states.
“The very same fossil fuel communities that have powered our nation for decades can be at the forefront of the clean energy economy by producing the critical minerals needed to build electric vehicles, wind turbines, and so much more,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “By building clean energy products here at home, we’re securing the supply chain for the innovative solutions needed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – all while creating good-paying jobs in all parts of America.”
Meetings, public comment periods, and studies
— New IEA study looks at increased importance of rare earth minerals for advanced energy technologies. https://www.iea.org/events/the-role-of-critical-minerals-in-clean-energy-transitions-world-energy-outlook-special-report
— Tatanka wind decommissioning plan. Hearing, 9 a.m. May 18 PSC hearing room, 12th floor of State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Avenue, in Bismarck. Dial-in access, 1-888-585-9008 with access code 259-316-322. Commission meetings are also live-streamed online at https://www.psc.nd.gov.
— Northern States Power Company. Public hearing 8:15 a.m. June 10 in the Public Service Commission Hearing Room, 12th Floor of the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.
— Williston API Golf Tournament. July 8 & 9 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course and the Links of North Dakota. Visit WillistonAPI.com/Golf for more details.
— Spiritwood discharge permit. Public comment period ends June 11. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/PublicComment/NDPDES-GRE-20210611.pdf.
— Bowman Wind public hearing, 9 a.m. June 24, at Bowman Lodge & Convention Center, 207 W. Highway 12, Bowman.
— Water/wastewater fees — DEQ intends to increase water/wastewater operator test and renewal fees. Public hearing, July 12. Public response period ends July 23. Online at https://deq.nd.gov/PublicComment/MunicipalFacilitiesFees-20210723.pdf.
— Northern States Power Company, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Public Service Commission Hearing Room, 12th floor State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck.