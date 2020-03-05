As the amount of Bakken gas production has increased, future BTU limits on the Northern Border pipeline have become more and more likely. That’s prompting a unique proposal for an alternative, high-BTU gas market in the Williams-Mountrail County region.
Liberty Midstream Solutions is proposing a 4.7 mile, 8-inch residue pipeline on privately owned lands in the area to take high-BTU residuals to an existing third-party line, from where it could be sent to markets in Chicago.
The Alliance Sales Line would carry up to 80 million cubic feet per day for an estimated construction cost of $4.6 million.
The Public Service Commission has set a public hearing for the pipeline at 9 a.m. April 14 at Neset Consulting Service in Tioga. The company has asked for waivers of some procedures and timelines to expedite construction.
Liberty hopes to have the line operational by April 1, 2020. It would take six to eight weeks to construct.
In its application, Liberty noted the proposed expansion of the Williston Basin Interstate Line 7 system in that area, but that line also drops into the Northern Border pipeline. Any BTU limit that applies to Northern Border will also apply to it.
Northern Border feeds into several pipelines in the Illinois-Iowa region that have an 1,100 BTU limit, according to North Dakota PIpeline Authority Justin Kringstad.
“Here in North Dakota it hasn’t been a major issue, because we have been blending,” he said. “Our gas plants leaving are typically higher than 1,000 BT, but there’s drier Canada gas we have been mixing with.”
But with the rise in natural gas volumes, the high BTU Bakken gas is becoming a larger and larger portion of the volumes on the Northern Border line.
That has prompted Northern Border to start talking to its shippers about BTU limits, though there is, as yet, no formal filing.
“I think most folks are expecting something will happen with Northern Border,” Kringstad said.
The situation doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that there will be a multitude of new laterals proposed, Kringstad said. Some plants could add adjust ethanes in their mix, while others may have truck outlets, or other solutions.
“Each facility or group of facilities is going to have to decide, depending on their circumstances, a strategy for making sure their gas meets all the specification required,” he said. “It all depends on the complex and how they are configured.”
The Alliance Sales Line will help improve economics for existing residue gas production in North Dakota, Liberty Midstream Solutions said in its application.
“The project will bring pipeline capacity closer to these plants and provide an alternative high-BTU gas market for these producers.”