Two of hydraulic fracturing’s all-star teams are combining forces, in an all-stock deal that puts zero debt on anyone’s ledger.
Schlumberger is trading OneStim, its North American hydraulic fracturing business, to Liberty Oilfield Services in exchange for a 37 percent stake in the combined operation.
This not only doubles Liberty’s horsepower and takes it into more shale oil basins than ever before, it makes it the third largest hydraulic fracturing company in America by revenue, and puts it in a position to one day challenge Halliburton for the No. 1 spot.
The deal also adds two world-class sand mines in the Permian, along with a plug and perf wireline business and more than 400 patents to Liberty’s mix, with an alliance agreement between the two companies to continue sharing technology going forward.
The two companies share only a little overlap when it comes to customers, Liberty Oilfield Services Chief Executive Officer Chris Wright said, and he believes the deal will immediately add to all the metrics that matter for the company, from EBITDA to cash flow and earnings per share.
“The COVID pandemic has thrown the world for a loop, bringing serious threats to our industry,” Wright said. “But these dark hours are most fertile for opportunity.”
Wright said most operators are signaling a flat production profile for 2021 versus year-end exit in 2020, which implies there will be significant growth in hydraulic fracturing activity to somewhere around 200 fleets sometime in 2021.
“Even modest production growth in 2022 or 2023 would require more than 200 active frac fleets,” Wright said. “We expect to have strong free cash flow and investment returns in the years ahead, even though active fleets likely remain far below the peak of over 400 fleets running in 2018.”
Liberty will have 2.5 million horsepower ready for service as a result of this deal, with an additional 1.25 million available for maintenance support. It will retire approximately 1 million — essentially what used to belong to Weatherford.
The acquisition of the wireline portion of Schlumberger’s North American fracturing business is a select vertical that Wright suggested would allow Liberty to better control downtime, given that wireline is typically a leading cause of that.
The sand mines too, are another vertical that can work well for Liberty in specific markets, though Wright added the company will still be a large customer for the broader sand business.
This is not the first time that Liberty has made an eye-popping acquisition in the midst of a downturn. The last time was the acquisition of Sanjel in 2016, which tripled the company’s size and gave it a position in Texas as well as the Bakken, while also delivering what Wright described as "outsized returns" to investors.
“Our world industry and customers today are facing significant challenges," Wright said. "Liberty is all in, working with our customers to navigate and thrive during these challenging times.”