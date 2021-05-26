Bakken-born and raised Liberty Oilfield Services has had a history of eye-popping growth not just in spite of significant downturns, but because it leverages them to take market share.
In the 2015/16 downturn, for example, the company doubled its hydraulic fracturing capacity by acquiring Sanjel’s U.S. assets. It did much the same thing in 2020 with an all-stock transaction that brought Schlumberger’s onshore North American assets under Liberty’s now quite large umbrella.
The company is already fielding a substantial number of the nation’s hydraulic fracturing fleets since its acquisition of Schlumberger. It is 15 percent of deployed frac fleets in North America, CEO Chris Wright told investors during the company's most recent earnings call, and is completing a little under 20 percent of North America’s shale wells.
Meanwhile, “The industry is healing,” as Wright said during the earnings call, and that industry has a particular appetite for what Liberty is offering. Namely, a next generation frac fleet with 20 percent fewer gas emissions as compared to existing frac fleet designs, and innovations like automated, smart chemical management, to name a few. The company in fact just announced a new diagnostic service, FracSense, to help exploration and production companies optimize well spacing and completions.
It was launched in partnership with OptaSense, a Luna Innovations company, and undoubtedly is buttressed by copious data both from Liberty and newly acquired Schlumberger. It uses real-time fiber optic measurements to monitor per stage fracture placement and fracture hits in offset wells. The technology can be conveyed via wireline, too, to profile production in producing wells and shorten learning curves for operators.
Customers are taking notice of Liberty, Wright said, and demand for the company’s emission-reducing frac fleet is already exceeding expectations.
“Looking forward, we see a pathway to normalize margins for Liberty at some point in 2022,” Wright said.
Liberty’s founding shareholder and CEO also took on rumors that the future of oil and gas is finite in a low-carbon world during its first quarter earnings call. The rumored demise is much exaggerated, Wright suggested.
“Let me put things in perspective,” he said during the call. “Wind and solar today supply roughly 2 percent of global energy concentrated in the electric power sector, which collectively supplied less than 20 percent of global energy.”
Trillions were invested to accomplish that. And it does sound like a lot of energy at first glance, Wright acknowledged.
“But in relative terms, they are still quite modest even compared simply to the growth in energy demand the world will see in the next decade alone,” he said.
Hydrogen, meanwhile, the latest buzz word in the green energy sector, won’t actually shrink energy demand.
“Hydrogen is not an energy source,” Wright said. “(It) is an alternate method of energy storage. It takes more energy to produce hydrogen than is released when it is consumed. It has great potential to create zero carbon liquid fuels — but its adoption will ultimately grow, not shrink, the need for energy.”
Wright is not denying climate change, and said during the call that it is a serious, sizable, global challenge. But it’s going to take all of the energy sectors, including oil and gas, working together to make meaningful progress.
“To date, natural gas displacing coal in the power sector has been the largest factor in bringing U.S. per capita greenhouse gas emission to their lowest levels since the 1950s,” he said. “Continued progress will require significant contributions from many areas across the energy space, including continued contributions from our industry, and likely, large-scale carbon capture utilization and storage.”
What he sees ahead, Wright told investors, is a gas industry that is not shrinking at all, but growing. One that must and is already maturing into the clean, stable, steady Eddy that a future low-carbon world needs for reliable power that reaches more people with fewer emissions. That last is especially important, he added, given that 2 billion-some people still lack access to clean cooking fuels and reliable energy sources that help save lives.
“One-third of humanity still lacks access to modern energy that enables the healthier, opportunity-rich lives that we all treasure,” Wright said. “Millions die every year simply from lack of clean cooking fuels and reliable access to electricity.”
In a world that will not only demand more energy, but demand it with fewer emissions, America’s shale industry must continue to innovate, Wright suggested. Everyone’s future will depend on it.
“We believe the U.S. and Canada will continue to play leading roles as both major energy producers and drivers of improved technology and practices globally,” he said.
Liberty plans to release more about its vision for the global energy challenges ahead, as well as its own part in them, in an upcoming sustainability report, which it will be releasing in June. Also in June, it plans an investor day, to share insight into a company that has not only been transformed by the recent Schlumberger acquisition, but that also intends to be itself industry transforming.