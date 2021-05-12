Enhancing energy development in a world increasingly hostile to certain kinds of energy was in one way or another behind much of the energy legislation that landed on Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk during the 67th legislative assembly.
Lawmakers talked about the thinking behind their bills during a panel on innovation on the first day of the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference.
“When Wall Street turns their back on you, I think the clear message is that the state of North Dakota is here,” Rep. Todd Porter said during the panel. “We’ve made that very clear and very well known that we’re going to be here.”
And that’s true regardless of what the need is, Porter added. Whether it's just roads and utilities or more high-level research, to “crack the code” for that extra 10 to 15 percent more production to make wells more economic, or that next generation technology for carbon capture and low emissions fuel that will keep North Dakota energy attractive to communities on both of the nation's coasts.
“We’re not just taking your money and turning our back on the industry,” Porter said. “We’re collecting a tax and we’re partnering with you and reinvesting with you in keeping your industry alive and well in North Dakota, and doing whatever we can to keep the regulations at a minimum and to keep the research at a maximum, and to keep your companies in a competitive market worldwide.”
The core of these energy bills was House Bill 1452, which establishes the North Dakota Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. This bill represents North Dakota’s effort to not only define what the state considers clean and sustainable energy to be, but also to fund research and development that will position North Dakota nationally as a leader in carbon capture, low emissions technology, and other innovations to that expand the future for its energy resources.
The state has already been active on this front, Rep. Glen Bosch acknowledged, but lacked a framework specifically focused on such opportunities.
Another component of the energy trifecta was House Bill 1425, which uses the Legacy Fund to create venture capital in the state. These loans could help build a wide variety of infrastructure across business sectors in the state, but might prove particularly helpful to the oil and gas industry, which is likely to face challenges under the new ESG format Wall Street investment firms are adopting.
Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said the bill moves the state from being a venture capital desert – with as little as $30 million in investment available — to having significant funds on hand to seed and grow the energy ideas of the future.
“Just in the week since the session is over, I’ve had conversations about hydrogen projects coming to the state,” Sanford said. “We’ve had data, large multiple large data processing projects announced — and more to come.”
Among these conversations was also a new soybean crushing plant announced by ADM, Sanford said, which will provide crude oil from soybeans to a Marathon facility, as part of their ESG plans.
“I see the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority is nothing less than bringing North Dakota to the forefront of a green energy future,” Sanford said.
The third bill, House Bill 1380, includes a measure that puts Legacy Fund earnings to work on research for clean sustainable energy, as well as providing funds to help companies finalize and bring about their green energy ideas in North Dakota.