The last regulatory hurdle required for the sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy has been cleared. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gas has approved the transfer of a construction permit for the Minnesota portion of a high-voltage, direct-current transmission system between Great River Energy and Nexus Line.
The ability to deliver renewable generation over the HVDC system is a key component of the transmission line. Great River plans to deliver 400 MW of wind energy to Minnesota, and the agreement ensures that goal can be met.
“Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line are deeply committed to delivering carbon neutral electrons to Minnesota by 2030. From day one, we believed this project to be a win-win for both North Dakota and Minnesota. Today’s decision by the Minnesota PUC affirms that renewable energy and baseload power can work together to provide reliable power, jobs and a stable economy for everyone involved,” said President Stacy Tschider. “We are tremendously thankful to now be able to proceed with finalizing the purchase of Coal Creek Station and the HVDC system.”
Nexus, meanwhile, is extending its operating agreement with Great River by 10 years, bringing it to a total of 20, and the two companies continue to work on carbon capture and sequestration at Coal Creek Station. North Dakota recently authorized a $7 million matching grant to help the companies bring that project online.
The parties expect to close the sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy in May of this year.
Cramer presses Federal Reserve nominee on climate
Sen. Kevin Cramer highlighted the Bakken in recent remarks at the nation’s Capitol, where he pressed Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve nominee Lael Brainard on her views when it comes to the Federal Reserves role in energy and climate.
"The Bakken is cash-starved quite honestly and some of that is because of the signals they’re getting from banks and the banks are getting from others that investing in oil production is persona non grata. Now the demand is going up, the supply is being held down by both rhetoric and policy. Most of it is not your policies, but the President’s," Cramer said. "I worry, frankly, we want to transfer our climate guilt by suggesting that we shouldn’t produce so much in the U.S. while global demand goes up and our adversaries – who are not nearly as environmentally friendly as we are – produce. Does that matter in these climate scenarios that we may very well be hurting our own economy, our own production, our own job creation while transferring both the opportunity and the guilt to another polluting country?"
Brainard said she has not studied that question in terms of energy policy.
“I would just say, when we do supervise institutions to see that they are managing their material risks, it’s pretty pedestrian stuff,” she said. “It’s ‘Do you have a risk management committee?’ I understand the concern that you are raising. But our supervisory guidance is very much around making sure those guardrails are there.”
Cramer had previously discussed the threat of “mission creep” with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as it relates to possible climate work by the Federal Reserve. Cramer asked Brainar to clarify her views about the agency’s role in climate change, and asked why Democrats support her nomination, but not Powell’s.
Brainard said she is in sync with Chairman Powell’s position and where he has said assessment of climate belongs in Federal Reserve mandates.
"I do try to be aware of emerging risks generally," she said. "I thought it was important to develop research in the area of digital finance for instance several years ago. So I am looking out over the horizon sometimes. But we’re very in sync in terms of what we think our responsibilities as an institution are."
Off the rails
The Biden Administration is looking to suspend a Trump administration rule that would have authorized transporting LNG by rail car. The Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has published a notice of its intent to suspend the rule in the Federal Register.
The agency said it plans to conduct a thorough evaluation of its regulations, including movement of LNG by rail, in a separate rule making, and doesn't want companies to spend money complying with something that might soon change.
The rule finalized during the Trump administration allowed bulk transport of LNG y specialized rail tank cars. It almost immediately attracted lawsuits from environmental groups seeking to block the rule.
PHMSA has set a Dec. 23 deadline for public comments on the suspension of the Trump era rule. The notice is online at https://tinyurl.com/5ckredj4.
Applications open for Al Golden Scholarships
Scholarship applications for the Al Golden Scholarship are now being accepted for the 2022-2023 school year. Ten of the $2,000 scholarships are available to students pursuing energy-related training or degree programs.
Scholars are chosen based on academic achievement, work or internship experience in the oil and gas industry, and demonstrated commitment to a qualified area of study. Students must attend a North Dakota college or university as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better.
For details or to submit an application online, visit https://tinyurl.com/mhrz76f3.
Tribal oil taxes not part of state’s revenue
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has issued an option that the state’s oil tax revenue does not include oil and gas extracted from reservation wells in a letter to Treasurer Thomas Beadle.
“The Treasurer should not take into account the gross production and oil extraction tax revenue derived from oil and gas exploration and production within the exterior boundaries of the reservations and on trust properties outside reservation boundaries which is directly distributed to the tribes pursuant to N.D.C.C. ch.57-51.2 when making constitutional allocations of oil and gas revenues,” Stenehjem concluded in the opinion.
North Dakota and the MHA Nation signed a revenue sharing agreement in 2007, in hopes of stabilizing tax rates and promoting investment on the Fort Berthold Reservation. That area has often struggled to meet gas capture goals.
So far, $2 billion in oil tax revenue has been collected as a result of drilling on the reservation.
WBPC gearing up for 2022 in Saskatchewan
The 2022 Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Saskatchewan will focus on sources of energy in the earth, whether that’s geothermal reservoirs, lithium extraction, Caron storage to mitigate oil and gas emissions or subsurface commodities like helium and hydrogen.
More than 500 business and technical delegates from the U.S. and Canada are expected to converge on the conference, which will showcase many advancements in heavy oil, light and tight oil, advanced energy systems and advanced technologies.
To learn more about the conference, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/2k328sp6.
Hiland tie-in to DAPL gets go-ahead
The North Dakota Public Service Commission has approved a proposal from Hiland to tie into the Dakota Access Pipeline with a 2.9-mile, 8-inch crude oil pipeline near Epping.
The tie-in will carry about 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Hiland said in its application the equivalent number of trucks to carry that much oil would be 137 trucks per day, or an average of 6 trucks every hour for 24 hours a day.
Construction will take about three months, Hiland said, not considering weather delays.
The timeline called for the start of construction in the third quarter of 2021, but the hearing was not until Nov. 22. Since the timeline may involve some wintertime construction, the PSC did stipulate some additional steps for construction of the pipeline.
Energy Transfer expands Alternative Energy Group
Energy Transfer appears to be positioning itself for a bigger slice of the alternative energy and carbon capture market, with the recent announcement it is hiring energy industry veteran Dilanka Seimon to head up its Alternative Energy Group.
In addition to developing new alternative energy and carbon capture projects for ETP, Seimon will also be responsible for ESG initiatives and development of carbon offset programs.
Seimon was with BHP more recently as Vice President Global Sales & Marketing, Oil, Gas, Power & Carbon. Prior to that, he held positions with Southwest Energy, Wells Fargo Commodities, and Sequent Energy Management.
He has a bachelor of science in economics and finance from Georgia College & STate University. His MBA is from Duke University and he completed the Harvard Business School’s General Management Program in 2018.
“Adding Dilanka’s significant experience in the energy industry and his insights into renewable energy opportunities will help us continue to develop our alternative energy and ESG platforms,” said Tom Mason, head of the Alternative Energy Group. “We are very pleased to add Dilanka to our team.”
Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund extended
A program that has helped North Dakota reclaim abandoned mines will get a program extension through 2034. The extension was part of the bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act.
BLM seeks nominees for Resource Advisory Councils
There are openings on two of the Resource Advisory Councils in Montana and the Dakotas that provide recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management on public land management issues.
RACs are chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC has 10 to 15 members with diverse interests in local communities to help develop recommendations for public land management issues.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a RAC. The nominee must reside int he state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction. Their training, education and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area will be considered. Nominees should also show strong commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations.
BLM will accept nominations for the North Dakota and Montana RAC until Feb. 11. For questions about the Missouri Basin RAC, contact Mark Jacobsen at mjacobse@blm.gov, 406-233-2831 or Gina Baltrusch, rbaltrusch@blm.gov, 406-791-7778. For the Western Montana RAC, contact tDavid Abrams, at dabrams@blm.gov, 406-533-7617. The online link for details is https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council.
Applications open for oil and gas teacher seminar
The North Dakota Petroleum Foundation is now accepting applications for its June teacher education seminar, which will be held in Bismarck June 27 through June 30.
The free seminar includes projects and lesson ideas that tie in subjects like geography, math, chemistry with oil and gas for the classroom.
The seminar is open to full-time North Dakota teachers and guidance counselors at public and private schools. Teachers in South Dakota or Montana who are near oil and gas development may also apply.
Details online at https://tinyurl.com/ads2west.
Meetings & More
— Comment period open for draft permit for corrective actionf for the Flying J Petroleums Williston Refinery in Williams County, 1 mile east of Williston and one-half mile north of the Missouri River. Details online at www.deq.nd.gov/wm/PublicNotices.
— Energy Progress & Innovation Convention, Jan. 25-27 at Bismarck Event Center. For a complete agenda, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/2p8avvw2.