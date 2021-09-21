The Bakken remains among “competitive” assets in ConocoPhilips portfolio, even after the company’s acquisition of a major position in the Permian Basin, ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance told investors on a call about the $9.5 billion purchase.
“When we look out over the horizon in that 10-year plan, the vehicle for the Bakken and the Permian are all very competitive on a cost-supply basis and attract capitol,” he said. “Now the Permian is probably a bit more in the lion’s share of the capital, because of where the cost-supply sits, but that’s not at the expense of Eagle Ford and the Bakken. It’s at the expense of maybe some other assets around the world.”
Lance said the company continues to get more and more efficient in plays like the Eagle Ford and Bakken.
“It takes less capital to get that and believe me our organization understands what it takes to get capital based on the cost of supply framework,” he said.
The purchase is an all-cash acquisition of 225,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin that lies between existing ConocoPhillips assets. The purchase includes more than 600 miles of operated crude, gas and water pipelines and infrastructure. Estimated 2022 production from the assets is an estimated 200 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, roughly half of which is operated.
“Our financial strength allowed us to structure a competitive offer for this transaction, and we are very excited to enhance our position in one of the best basins in the world with the addition of Shell’s high-quality assets and talented workforce,” Lance said. “The transaction will be funded from available cash while still retaining a significant level of cash on the blank e sheet for general purposes. Our underlying business drivers will e stronger and the expanded cash flows derived from this transaction mean shareholders will benefit from higher returns of capital, consistent with our commitment to return of capital of at least 30 percent of cash from operations.”
Along with the purchase, ConocoPhillips announced that it will increase the company’s quarterly ordinary dividend from 43 to 46 cents per share, a 7 percent increase and a current dividend yield of 3 percent. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 1, 2021, to stockholders of records at the close of business on Oct. 28, 2021.
The purchase will also improve the greenhouse gas intensity of ConocoPhillips overall emissions. The company had announced a reduction target of 35 to 45 percent on a gross operated basis. The purchase boosts that to 40 to 50 percent.
“The punch line of today and these announcements are simple, but are strongly aligned with every aspect of our proven value proposition,” Lance said. “The acquisition, the dividend increase and the improved GHG emissions intensity reduction target are all consistent with the triple mandate and our foundational principles that guide our ambition to be the best ENP in this vital business.”
The company’s Triple Mandate is to responsibly produce energy to meet transition demand while generating complying returns on capital, and achieve Paris-aligned targets for 2050 net zero emissions.
“The assets we’re adding are consistent with our low cost of supply strategy,” Lance added, “which is designed to position our portfolio as the most likely to be developed as the energy transition progresses and the need for oil and gas is reduced over time.”