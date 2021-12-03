North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad has already had more than half a dozen conversations with companies who are interested in the state’s newly created $150 million grant to buy down costs for a west-east natural gas transmission line.
The grant has two parts. There is a $10 million portion to buy down the cost of a line from Minnesota to Grand Forks, for a corn milling operation. That application deadline will be in March.
The second, larger portion for the remaining $140 million, will buy down up to 40 percent of the cost of a transmission line from west to eastern North Dakota.
North Dakota lawmakers have already signaled they may increase the amount of grant money available for that second project in the 2023 legislative session, depending on what the actual needs for the project turn out to be.
The pipeline is widely seen as a game-changing project that could boost diversification and shape North Dakota’s economy for decades to come.
A west-east pipeline will help the state use up the excess gas that’s not coming from Bakken oil production, Krinsgad has said previously. Existing gas takeaway will soon begin to curtail oil production without that or another high-volume project.
More than that, however, many believe the line could also bring a broad boost to economic diversification across the state. North Dakota has already lost out, over the years, on economic diversification and value-added agriculture opportunities that, ironically, will ultimately be powered using North Dakota gas. But, since North Dakota lacked infrastructure to carry its own gas to the central and eastern parts of the state, it lost those projects to states like South Dakota, where such infrastructure is already in place.
“Economic realities are such that going from western North Dakota to eastern North Dakota is extremely challenging economically,” Kringstad said. “We’ve seen it tried twice now, unsuccessfully, because of that distance and just the scope of the project.”
That is what prompted lawmakers’ decision, during the special session, to use some of North Dakota’s $1.1 billion in ARPA funding to buy down the cost of such a pipeline, to make the project feasible.
The process will include a five-member review committee with Kringstad as chair, and North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, Clean Sustainable Energy Director Al Anderson, Commerce Commissioner James Leiman, and a Bank of North Dakota representative or designee.
Kringstad said he believes the review committee’s work will be eased in part by the way the pipeline industry itself works.
“What will likely happen is that when this goes out, we’ll likely have a whole number of companies become active. They’ll start working with potential customers. They’ll start trying to line up deals and try to get folks to try and basically ship or shop out their potential project,” Kringstad said. “By the time applications are due to this program, we will likely see a number of those companies fall off, because they weren’t able to garner the support from the private sector that they needed.”
The review committee, meanwhile will be using a scoring process on applicants, similar to what the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority is using for its grant and loan projects.
“There will be an open process,” Kringstad said. “We would like to keep that as transparent as possible.”
The state has attached several strings to the grant money. The proposal may not include local distribution infrastructure. It must be for a high pressure transmission line.
The grant winner must demonstrate within five months that it has the appropriate level of shipping commitments, and must be contributing at least 60 percent of the costs of the project.
“The most the state for this program would contribute would be 40 percent,” Kringstad said.
The pipeline must also operate as a common carrier, Kringstad added.
“Someone could not come in and ask for a proprietary line that would not be open to other users to interconnect,” he said. “That’s going to be crucial for the long-term benefit to North Dakota.”
Gov. Doug Burgum suggested that companies should also be considering the economic possibilities the pipeline can open up across the central part of the state.
“Part of the distance that we’ve got between east and west or west to east is there’s no users in between,” he said. “Part of what I think we’re trying to solve for the next 20, 30, 40 years is there actually will be users in between, whether those are you know, communities or value-added ag or something that would start showing up in the central part of the state. So you wouldn’t have like no customers until you go to Grand Forks.”
Most natural gas pipelines do have some ability to expand capabilities in the future, Kringstad said, but generally can’t stray too far into future possibilities under existing regulations.
“They have to justify their project and justify the cost expenses (to FERC),” Kringstad said. “So all that comes together to say it’s unlikely they would oversize it just for the sake of oversizing on some unknown future demand. They will likely size it appropriately for the shipper commitments that they received, with the ability through additional compression and things to expand in the future.”
Burgum said that makes sense under normal circumstances, but, in this case, there’s $150 million in taxpayer funding involved.
“I think there’s at least a hope that somehow in the grant project process, or the committee, that you guys are you know, reminding folks that there’s a public good here in all the public investment to try to future proof this maybe beyond just the compression,” Burgum said.
Kringstad said the project process does include a criteria focused on expandability, and agreed that should be emphasized during the grant review process.