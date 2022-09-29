Keystone XL's $15 billion trade suit against the United States is set for takeoff

Keystone Xl’s $15 billion pipeline claim against the United State is all set to proceed. Prominent French arbitrator Alexis Mourre has been tapped to preside over the international case, brought by Canadian company TC Energy to challenge America’s summary cancellation of the project after President Joe Biden took office.
The trade suit is proceeding as a legacy NAFTA case, since that is the trade agreement that was in place at the time. Under Chapter 11, investor-state dispute settlement provisions allow companies to seek compensation for lost investments.
“As a public company, TC Energy has a responsibility to shareholders to seek recovery of the losses incurred due to the permit revocation, which resulted in the termination of the project,” the statement said.
TC Energy had filed a notice of intent to pursue damages after the cancellation of the Keystone XL’s cross-border permits. The claim accused the United States of breaching free trade obligations.
TC Energy had already constructed the portion of the pipeline that travels under the U.S. border at the time, but has since removed it, according to documents filed in Montana in an environmental suit that had been filed against the pipeline.
Keystone XL has had a tumultuous decade with many ups and many downs. The Obama administration ultimately refused to grant the project a permit after years of cajoling and political jockeying, but President Donald Trump summarily reversed that decision, and invited TC Energy to resubmit its application.
That prompted lawsuits by environmental groups, who said Trump had not justified the administration’s sudden reversal properly.
Biden, however, used the same executive privilege as Trump to reverse Trump’s reversal. Both men were following through on campaign promises around the pipeline, which was to have carried up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta to refineries on the Gulf Coast, as well as potentially up to 100,000 barrels of Bakken crude at an on-ramp in Baker, Montana.
Cancellation of the 1,897-mile pipeline led to thousands of layoffs of union workers, TC energy has said. It also left Alberta taxpayers on the line for $1.3 billion in loans, as well as billions in loan guarantees for the project.
Keystone XL has been a lighting rod for both advocates and opponents. Environmentalists see it as pivotal in their fight against climate change, while advocates point out that the oil that would have traveled on the pipeline will still get taken to market, just in less environmentally friendly ways such as by truck, rail, or ship.
Advocates have also touted the economic benefits of the pipeline. Something the Obama administration seems to have also recognized. A study by the Obama administration estimate the pipeline would generate 42,100 jobs in all, with $2 billion in associated earnings throughout the United States. That figure included 3,700 construction jobs earning a collective $127 million. There would also have been millions in tax revenues for the states it traveled through, funds that Ould have been used for a variety of purposes, from education to roads and more.