Forty-four miles in Montana have become the focus of new front in the Keystone XL battle, with a suit filed by a coalition of environmental groups in a federal district court in Montana.
Bold Alliance, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Friends of the Earth and the Center for Biological Diversity are listed as plaintiffs in the new case, which alleges that the right of way and temporary use permits issued by the BLM to cross that 44 miles in Montana violates the law.
The BLM made only a “cursory attempt to rectify the problems” that the District Court of Montana had identified in a previous suit filed when the Trump administration approved the pipeline, and erred in issuing a Notice to Proceed before the project had obtained all its necessary permits.
The suit asks the court to vacate the pipeline’s permits and issue an injunction against any further construction or issuance of federal approvals that rely on the inadequate environmental reviews.
Keystone, meanwhile, is still mired in a legal battle over Nationwide Permit 12 in a different suit filed in the District Court of Montana. In May, Judge Brian Morris struck down the pipeline’s water crossing permits, saying that risks to the pallid sturgeon and the American burying beetle had not been adequately considered under it.
His ruling had enjoined use of the permit nationwide, but an appeals court narrowed his decision to just Keystone, leaving the pipeline’s fate to the normal appeals process.
TC Energy has said the company remains committed to building the pipeline, which was proposed in 2008 to carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Nebraska. From there, it can access existing pipelines to get to the Gulf of Mexico.
Keystone was twice rejected by the Obama administration, which cited the potential to worsen climate change, but the Trump administration invited the company to resubmit its application, and then rapidly approved it.
The Alberta government has provided $1.1 billion in funds to help build Keystone, along with additional temporary credit of $4.4 billion.
Environmental groups are not the only group opposed to the pipeline. Tribal leaders near the route also oppose the project, and have criticized the company for starting work during a pandemic.