Kerekes named NDPC Hall of Fame's newest member during annual conference

  • Updated
  • Comments
John Kerekes takes a moment at the podium to talk about his years in North Dakota while Ron Ness, in the background to the right, and other inductees to the NDPC Hall of Fame look on. 

 Renée Jean | Williston Herald

When the North Dakota Petroleum Council started in 1999, it was a small API affiliate state office that had two employees, 14 members, and a $40,000 budget. Today, NDPC is a leader in state trades in North Dakota and across the nation. It has nearly 600 members and includes a nonprofit foundation. Its combined annual budget is now more than $5 million and it has 10 employees, plus six contractors.

Playing a vital role in that transformation was John Kerekes, who was selected as the 18th inductee into the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Hall of Fame.

NDPC Denbury.jpg

Danbury accepted the Excellence in safety award during the NDPC conference in Watford City on Wednesday.
NDPC Enerplus.jpg

Enerplus was recognized with the Environmental Stewardship Award at the NDPC  conference Wednesday.
NDPC Marathon.jpg

Marathon was recognized with the Community Engagement Award during the NDPC conference on Wednesday in Watford City.
NDPC gowireline.jpg

Arlan Arnson and Mark Gjovig center gathered with Gov. Doug Burgum, left and representatives of the North Dakota Petroleum Council to accept their award for Distinguished Industry Leaders. 
NDPC Ryan Rauschenberger.jpg

Ryan Rauschenberger, second from right, accepted the Outstanding Public Service Award during the North Dakota Petroleum Council's annual conference in Watford City.

